Brendan Gleeson to star opposite Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker 2

Brendan Gleeson has joined the cast of Joker 2, officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux. He'll star opposite Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Clown Prince of Crime, per Deadline (opens in new tab). Zazie Beetz is also back in her role from the original film, while Todd Phillips returns to direct.

Details on Gleeson's role are under wraps, and considering the first Joker movie didn't really delve into the comic book world of Batman, it's difficult to predict just who he might be playing.

So far, the film is pretty much shrouded in mystery, but it will reportedly be a musical set inside Arkham Asylum. Cast your minds back, and you'll remember that Joker ended with Arthur Fleck arrested and taken to Arkham State Hospital. It would seem he's going to meet Gaga's Harley Quinn there, and if the story follows the comic book history, she'll be his psychiatrist. 'Folie à Deux' means 'shared madness,' in another clue that the film will be a Joker and Harley-centric story. You can read our thoughts on why Gaga is the perfect choice for Harley through the link.

DC has been making waves lately after the shock cancellation of Batgirl, scrapped after the movie had actually been filmed. Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 were also recently delayed.

Joker 2 is expected to start filming this year, though it won't arrive until October 4, 2024. While you wait for the film, check out our guide to all of this year's upcoming major movie release dates for everything 2022 has in store for us.