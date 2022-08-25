New looks at Shazam! 2 and Aquaman 2 released as the reason for delays becomes clear

The directors of Shazam! 2 and Aquaman 2 have released new looks at their movies after the announcement that both superhero titles' release dates had been delayed. Shazam! Fury of the Gods was originally scheduled for release on December 21, 2022, but has been delated to March 17, 2023. This was originally Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's slot on the release calendar, so that movie has been pushed back to December 25.

In an Instagram post, Shazam! 2 director David F. Sandberg wrote: "Doing the final mix on Shazam Fury of the Gods. New release date is March 17 next year. Avatar 2 can have December, we can have IMAX screens. It’s going to be great. But Cameron definitely owes me a 4K release of The Abyss now."

He also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the movie's DC Films fanfare, which did not appear in the first Shazam! movie. Sandberg's post suggests that Shazam! 2 was delayed so it would not have to compete with the James Cameron-directed Avatar 2, which is set for release on December 16.

Meanwhile, Aquaman 2 director James Wan also took to Instagram, writing: "Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom moving to Christmas Day 2023. I’m a bit superstitious and I love that it’s a December release like the first one!"

He shared several pieces of concept art for the movie, adding: "Here is a small glimpse of some artwork into the big, epic world-building we’re creating, and I need the time to do it right. These images barely scratch the surface of this movie (haven’t even shown the weird and wonderful characters and creatures of this world yet). I can’t wait to show, but you have to wait just a little bit longer."

This is the latest disruption for the DCEU at Warner Bros., after the upcoming Batgirl movie was shelved despite being finished. Warner Bros. recently merged with Discovery, and the two studios joining forces means a shake-up behind the scenes.

However, despite Sandberg citing Avatar 2's monopoly on IMAX screens as the reason for Shazam! 2's delay and Wan saying that Aquaman 2 isn't finished yet, could there be a financial reason at play, too?

"The moves underscore what a financial mess Warner Bros. Discovery is as the studio has only enough cash to release 2 movies from now to the end of this year (Don't Worry Darling and Black Adam)," tweeted (opens in new tab) The Hollywood Reporter journalist Borys Kit, before issuing a correction that the studio was releasing a third movie this year, House Party.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will arrive on the big screen on March 17, 2023, with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom following on December 25, 2023. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the DCEU with our guide to watching the DC movies in order.