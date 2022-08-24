Aquaman 2 delayed to December 2023

Aquaman 2 has been delayed a whopping nine months to Christmas Day, December 25, 2023.

Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that a big release date shakeup not only moved Aquaman 2, or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as it's officially titled, back to December, but also delayed Shazam: Fury of the Gods from December 21 to March 17, which is when Aquaman 2 was originally set to premiere.

The exact reason for the delay is unclear, but Deadline says Aquaman 2 simply needs more time in post-production. The sequel will see Jason Momoa reprise his role as Arthur Curry and the titular superhero, and he'll be joined by other returning cast members including Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Amber Heard, who has said her role has been "pared down." Momoa himself also confirmed that Ben Affleck will once again play Batman in Aquaman 2.

Some good news among Warner Bros' release schedule scramble is the first confirmed premiere date for The Nun 2, the sequel to the 2018 spinoff of The Conjuring. The Nun 2 is now slated to hit the big screen on September 8, 2023, just as Halloween proceedings will be kicking off. Coincidentally, Aquaman 2 director James Wan is responsible for bringing The Conjuring universe to life, and he also co-created the Saw and Insidious franchises.

