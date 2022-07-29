Ben Affleck returning as Batman in Aquaman 2 confirms Jason Momoa

Ben Affleck will don his bat suit once again. Aquaman star Jason Momoa confirmed Affleck’s return as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa shared the news after fans on a Warner Bros. studio tour found out Affleck was on set.

"REUNITED Bruce and Arthur," he wrote on Instagram with a picture of the pair. "Love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. Busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j."

Aquaman 2 marks Affleck’s fourth time playing the caped crusader, after roles in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League. Affleck will also play the character in The Flash, which is due out in theaters on June 23, 2023, teaming up with Michael Keaton’s version of the superhero.

Affleck previously announced he was retiring from playing Batman back in 2019. He stepped back from a solo Batman film, which at one point he was set to star in and co-write. Instead, we got The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, which is outside of the DCEU timeline.

The nature of Affleck’s cameo in Aquaman 2 hasn’t yet been revealed. Details are still sparse for the sequel to 2018’s Aquaman. However, we do know Momoa will reprise his role as Arthur Curry alongside other returning cast members Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman.

Directed by James Wan, the movie will be released on March 17, 2023. You can find out more about other upcoming superhero movies through that link.