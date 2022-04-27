The Flash footage reveals Michael Keaton’s Batman, Supergirl, and a returning DC villain

First footage from The Flash has been revealed at CinemaCon – and it puts a heavy emphasis on Michael Keaton’s return as Batman.

While the clip was presented behind closed doors, a handful of scene descriptions have appeared online.

Screen Rant has revealed that it begins with Ezra Miller’s Flash running back through time to see his mother, Nora, be killed.

Elsewhere, there’s plenty of Keaton’s comeback as the Caped Crusader. He even echoes his familiar frenzied line from Tim Burton’s 1989 classic, saying, "You want to get nuts? Let’s get nuts?" He’s also seen riding on a Batcycle, while there are multiple alternate Batsuits on display in Wayne Manor.

The CinemaCon presentation also offered a look at Sasha Calle’s Supergirl in action, while Michael Shannon’s Zod also makes a return in one scene. The villain, who died in Man of Steel, is seen "flying at very high speeds" and wearing a face shield, as per IGN.

It’ll still be a while until we see The Flash, Supergirl, Batman (including Ben Affleck’s Batman), and Zod on the big screen. The Flash has been moved back from its initial release date of November 4, 2022 to June 23, 2023.

Other DC movies have also shifted around. Aquaman 2, AKA Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is now releasing on March 17, 2023. Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been moved up six months to December 16, 2022 from its June 2, 2023 release date.

