Despite being quickly deleted, Supergirl's first look in full costume is now online following her Superman cameo, and I'm already onboard

We can't wait to see Milly Alcock's Supergirl in her own solo adventure next year following her brief appearance in Superman. The cameo offered a first look at the character and her superhero suit, which we've been able to inspect more closely in a now-deleted image posted online.

First shared by co-department head of hair Lindsay McAllister on Instagram and now available all over the internet, the behind-the-scenes image shows Alcock getting ready to film her first-ever scene as Kara Zor-El. The original post was deleted, but luckily for us Discussing Film reposted it for everyone to see (you can check out the image below).

Alcock's suit is quite faithful to classic Supergirl designs in DC comics, with red skirt, blue top, yellow belt and the Kryptonian S symbol on the chest. It's the perfect match for David Corenswet's Superman suit, with similar color tones and design, which makes the cousins look a part of the same team. I can't wait to see them fight together in the not-so-distant future.

But first, however, I am excited to see Kara Zor-El in her first movie, particularly after her promising scene in Superman, where she storms into the Fortress of Solitude visibly drunk and loudly reclaims the ownership of her dog Krypto. As The Bear star Ayo Edebiri would say, I'm simply too seated.

Milly Alcock as Supergirl in the DCU. pic.twitter.com/0DKe6gSrHOJuly 14, 2025

Formerly known as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and now simply as Supergirl, the upcoming movie will follow Kara Zor-El on a "murderous quest for revenge", according to reports.

Talking about why he chose Supergirl as the second movie in the new DCU, Superman director and DC Studios co-head James Gunn explained that it just felt right because the script was phenomenal. "I didn't necessarily know that Supergirl would be the second movie we were going to make, but Ana [Nogueira] wrote an incredible script, and then we hired an incredible director. We're going to do this movie after Superman because it was the best option," he said in a recent interview.

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie and will be adapting the Tom King-penned Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow limited series comic.

Supergirl hits cinemas on June 26, 2026. For more, here are the upcoming DC movies you have to look forward to.