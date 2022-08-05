Warner Bros. is putting together a 10-year plan for DC – taking inspiration from Marvel and Kevin Feige

Warner Bros. has big plans for the DCEU – and the studio wants to replicate Marvel's long-term outlines for the future of their own superhero franchise.

"We have done a reset. We've restructured the business. We're going to focus. There will be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC. It's very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and Bob Iger put together, very effectively, with Kevin Feige at Disney," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement.

"We think that we could build a long-term much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC. And as part of that, we're going to focus on quality. We're not going to release any film before it's ready. We're not going to release a film to make quarter. The focus is going to be – how do we make each of these films, in general, as good as possible? DC is something that we think we could make better, and we're focused on it now. We have some great DC films coming up – Black Adam, Shazam!, and The Flash. We're working on all of those. we're very excited about them."

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Fiege announced Marvel's plans for Phase 5 and some of Phase 6, which takes the studio's release dates up to 2025 with two new Avengers movies – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. While DC currently has things mapped out for the next few months with Black Adam, Shazam 2, Aquaman 2, The Flash, and Joker, they haven't traditionally had long-term plans in the same way that Marvel has (just see our upcoming Marvel movies guide to see just how deep the MCU plans are).

Next up for the DCEU is Black Adam, which arrives on the big screen on October 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the year's most exciting movie release dates.