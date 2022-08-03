Avengers: Secret Wars release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige announced that not one, but two sequels to Avengers: Endgame were on the way at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both hit theaters in 2025, as part of the newly announced Marvel Phase 6.

In comic lore, Secret Wars was a 12-issue event that first debuted in 1984 and was reworked again in 2015. The story sees the most powerful Marvel superheroes face off against the most powerful villains in an epic fight that takes place on a planet called Battleworld. The 'incursion' caused by Doctor Strange of Earth-838 in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness sets up the newly announced Multiverse Saga as well as the potential events of Secret Wars. While we don't know how much will be based on the comic book arc, we can still expect a pretty epic film. Scroll on down to see everything we know so far about Avengers: Secret Wars.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Feige confirmed at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Marvel panel that Avengers: Secret Wars will be released on November 8, 2025. This means we'll be getting not one, but two new Avengers movies in the same year with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set to premiere just six months earlier on May 5.

When we were doing Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3, there were [fewer] projects over more years," Feige previously explained of the six-year gap between Endgame and Secret Wars. "They were smaller projects and individual character stories, and it felt appropriate at that point, that after every two or three years that it took for a phase, we would do an Avengers film."

The Marvel boss also suggested that the larger output from Marvel, including the MCU shows on Disney Plus, lessen the need for a new Avengers film every year – which makes sense given that Avengers members Hawkeye and Wanda, as well as the Avengers-adjacent Loki were given their own solo show. Each Disney Plus show has set up lore and canon that becomes an official part of the MCU and makes its way into the larger film projects.

Avengers: Secret Wars cast and crew

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel)

While Deston Daniel Crettin is directing Kang Dynasty, it's been reported that Marvel is looking for a different director for Secret Wars. This is a different move from the first four Avengers films, with Joss Whedon directing both The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, and the Russo brothers directing both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

As for the cast, no actors have been confirmed just yet. However, the Secret Wars comics featured Thor, both Miles Morales and Peter Parker, Wolverine, Captain America, She-Hulk, the Fantastic Four, and so many more. The Beyonder, The Lizard, Magneto, Doctor Doom (in his most powerful form as God Emperor Doom), Molecule Man, and Kang the Conqueror were also big-time villains in the Secret Wars storyline, so it's not a reach to assume that Kang's story in Avengers: Kang Dynasty will carry over into Secret Wars. Doctor Doom, The Beyonder, and Molecule man serve as the main three who seek destruction – but it's possible that the storyline will change in order to feature Kang as the ultimate supervillain who condemns the heroes to an eternal fight.

It's also possible, that, because all realities are now possible within the Multiverse, we may see the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America.

Avengers: Secret Wars plot

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Secret Wars was created as part of a collaboration with toy manufacturer Mattel with the intention of creating a line of toys to be released alongside a comic book that would simultaneously promote the concept in the mainstream Marvel Universe. Considered the first ever official Marvel crossover event, the 12-issue series first hit shelves in 1984, and was billed as the ultimate showdown between the most powerful heroes and villains in the Marvel Universe.

The fight took place on a planet known as Battleworld, in which our heroes were trapped and locked into (seemingly) eternal battle by The Beyonder. Many of heroes saw their storylines drastically altered, with Spider-Man receiving his famous all-black costume that ends up being a living alien symbiote – which attempts to take over Peter's mind before attaching itself to Eddie Brock and becoming Venom.

The 2015 edition of Secret Wars saw the destruction of the Prime Marvel Universe (Earth-616) as we know it with a brand new Multiverse in its place. It saw Miles Morales become a second, full-time Spider-Man who exists alongside Peter Parker in the core Marvel Universe. It also saw Reed Richards, Sue, and their kids die (causing Marvel to end the Fantastic Four's comic run for several years.) In Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange of Earth-838 caused an incursion aka the combining of two words and destroying both – which sets up both the Multiverse Saga and the premise for Avengers: Kang Dynasty as well as Secret Wars – given that the end of Secret wars sees a time jump that starts a renewed Marvel Universe.

Though we don't know which edition of Secret Wars the MCU will pull from for the sixth Avengers film, we can expect a lot of action, a lot of familiar faces, and potentially a lot of Multiversal chaos.

That's everything we know so far about Avengers: Secret Wars, For much more on the MCU, be sure to check out our full breakdown of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows coming soon.