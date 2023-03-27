New Joker 2 set photos show Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn in full makeup and costume

New Joker 2 set photos have arrived – and they finally reveal what Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn will look like in full makeup and costume.

So far, set photos and the officially released first look at Harley have shown the character looking fairly normal. But, the new pictures from filming show Harley in a bright red jacket and diamond-print top, with red lipstick and some distinctive, clown-like markings on her eyes.

Harley also appears to be on the steps of what could be a courthouse surrounded by pro-Joker protestors (though one woman brandishing a crucifix gets the finger). See the photos below.

As one fan has noticed, the costume bears a resemblance to the outfit worn by the very first live-action Harley Quinn, played by Mia Sara in the 2002 TV show Birds of Prey.

Of course, it's unclear at the moment if this will be Gaga's final look in full Harley Quinn mode, but for now, she looks every inch the Clown Princess of Crime.

Another set of photos show Harley once again looking fairly normal, without the dramatic outfit and makeup, in the same setting. This time, Harley grabs a woman and kisses her on her way up the steps. The woman appears to be holding a newspaper declaring Harley and Joker "crazy in love," with a mugshot of Harley in Arkham State Hospital.

Plus, another set photo shows a placard that reads "Dent is a clown" – likely referring to Harvey Dent, AKA the future Two-Face. Dent was a lawyer before his supervillain turn, so it's possible that he's involved with the Joker's legal proceedings, if this is indeed taking place outside of a courthouse.

Previous set photos have shown Harley looking spooked on the street, as well as what looks to be Arkham on fire.

While the DCU is undergoing a major upheaval at the moment, the Joker and The Batman universes will be untouched, instead releasing under an Elseworlds label, meaning they're not part of the mainline canon.

Joker 2, officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, releases on October 4, 2024. Until then, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else coming soon.