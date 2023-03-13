Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn looks spooked in new Joker 2 set photos

Lady Gaga has been spotted on the set of Joker 2 – and her version of Harley Quinn looks especially spooked in the new set photos. Gaga will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in the upcoming DC film.

In the pictures and footage, which you can see below, Harley sports a particularly casual look in a hat and scarf. In one video, she appears to exit a building, look both ways, then hits out at something – and later in the clip, she can be seen apparently breaking a window. See the pictures and video below.

So far, an official first look at Gaga in character has been revealed by director Todd Phillips, but we've yet to see the actor in full Harley Quinn makeup and regalia. A suitably creepy first look at Phoenix's return as the Joker, AKA Arthur Fleck, has also been released, while set photos have also seen the actor back in costume as the Clown Prince of Crime.

Plot details on Joker 2, officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, are scarce at the moment, but if the movie follows the comics, then Harley will likely be Joker's psychiatrist before falling in love with her patient and turning into a full blown supervillain. Intriguingly, the film will also reportedly be a musical.

Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener co-star in mystery roles, while Zazie Beetz returns as her character from the first film, Arthur's neighbour Sophie.

Joker 2 isn't the only thing on Gaga's plate – she also performed her song "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick at the 2023 Oscars, though didn't take home the gold for Best Original Song this time.

Folie à Deux hits theaters October 4, 2024. In the meantime, check out our roundup of 2023's major movie release dates for all this year has in store.