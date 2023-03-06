Joker 2 set photos showcase Joaquin Phoenix in costume and multiple Jokers

Here's your first look at Joaquin Phoenix in action during filming for the Joker sequel

No, you’re not seeing double. New set leaks from Joker: Folie a Deux indicate that multiple Jokers are chasing Joaquin Phoenix’s Clown Prince of Crime – who has a new look of his own.

Phoenix was spotted filming in downtown Los Angeles (H/T Den of Geek (opens in new tab)), with one chase involving two Jokers tracking him down. Whether they’re literal Joker copycats or figments of Arthur’s imagination remains to be seen, though some might call to mind DC’s recent ‘Three Jokers’ run – which featured the reveal that three Jokers were working in tandem. No indication yet, however, that the movie is going full all-singing, all-dancing musical.

Folie a Deux, the sequel to 2019’s billion-dollar DC hit, unveiled its seriously creepy first look back in December. Lady Gaga, who is set to star opposite Phoenix presumably as Joker’s love interest Harley Quinn, also confirmed she started filming back in January. The first glimpse of her character was revealed a month later

The Joker sequel is filming amid a major shake-up at DC. DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have launched Chapter One of their new DC Universe, titled Gods and Monsters. Joker 2 (and the upcoming sequel to The Batman) will exist outside of the cinematic universe as part of the ‘DC Elseworlds’ label.

Joker: Folie a Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, and Brendan Gleeson, is set for release on October 4, 2024. For more, check out what new superhero movies are flying your way very soon and the upcoming DC movies over the horizon.

