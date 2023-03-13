The Oscars 2023 winners list in full: Everything Everywhere All at Once is the biggest victor with seven wins

The Oscars 2023 winners have been announced – and it was a good night for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The multiversal movie won seven awards, including Best Picture, and filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert also won Best Director. Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win Best Actress, while her co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis also took home acting awards.

Some of the night's other big winners included All Quiet on the Western Front, which received four awards, including Best International Feature Film. Meanwhile, Ruth Carter, the costume designer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, became the first Black person to win two Oscars – her first win was in 2019 for the first Black Panther movie.

There were some surprise snubs during the ceremony, too, as The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, and TÁR failed to take any home any gongs. For the full picture of this year's awards, read on for the full list of the 2023 Oscars winners.

The Oscars 2023 winners in full

Best Picture

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

WINNER: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (TÁR)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Actress

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Cate Blanchett (TÁR)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Best Actor

WINNER: Brendan Fraser ( The Whale )

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Song

WINNER: 'Naatu Naatu' (RRR)

'Applause' (Tell It Like a Woman)

'Hold My Hand' (Top Gun: Maverick)

'Lift Me Up' (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

'This Is a Life' (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Live-Action Short Film

WINNER: An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie (Top Gun: Maverick)

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (TÁR)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Documentary Feature

WINNER: Navalny

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Best Documentary Short

WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: The Whale

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Best Achievement in Sound

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet On the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

WINNER: All Quiet On the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Original Score

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

