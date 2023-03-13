The Oscars 2023 winners list in full: Everything Everywhere All at Once is the biggest victor with seven wins

All Quiet on the Western Front also won big

The Oscars 2023 winners have been announced – and it was a good night for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The multiversal movie won seven awards, including Best Picture, and filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert also won Best Director. Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win Best Actress, while her co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis also took home acting awards.

Some of the night's other big winners included All Quiet on the Western Front, which received four awards, including Best International Feature Film. Meanwhile, Ruth Carter, the costume designer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, became the first Black person to win two Oscars – her first win was in 2019 for the first Black Panther movie.

There were some surprise snubs during the ceremony, too, as The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, and TÁR failed to take any home any gongs. For the full picture of this year's awards, read on for the full list of the 2023 Oscars winners.

The Oscars 2023 winners in full

Best Picture

Best Director

  • WINNER: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
  • Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
  • Todd Field (TÁR)
  • Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Actress

  • WINNER: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
  • Cate Blanchett (TÁR)
  • Ana de Armas (Blonde)
  • Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
  • Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Best Actor

  • WINNER: Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
  • Austin Butler (Elvis)
  • Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
  • Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Supporting Actress

  • WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
  • Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • Hong Chau (The Whale)
  • Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actor

  • WINNER: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
  • Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
  • Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
  • Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

  • WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • TÁR
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Song

  • WINNER: 'Naatu Naatu' (RRR)
  • 'Applause' (Tell It Like a Woman)
  • 'Hold My Hand' (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • 'Lift Me Up' (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • 'This Is a Life' (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Animated Short Film

  • WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Live-Action Short Film

  • WINNER: An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Best International Feature Film

  • WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • EO
  • The Quiet Girl

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • WINNER: Sarah Polley (Women Talking)
  • Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson (All Quiet on the Western Front)
  • Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
  • Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)
  • Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie (Top Gun: Maverick)

Best Original Screenplay

  • WINNER: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
  • Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)
  • Todd Field (TÁR)
  • Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Documentary Feature

  • WINNER: Navalny
  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters

Best Documentary Short

  • WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • WINNER: The Whale
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis

Best Achievement in Sound

  • WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis

Best Visual Effects

  • WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water
  • All Quiet On the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

  • WINNER: All Quiet On the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Best Original Score

  • WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans

Best Costume Design

  • WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

For more on the Oscars, follow Total Film on Twitter, where we'll be live-tweeting all the wins. We've also rounded up where you can stream all of this year's nominees.

