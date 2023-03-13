Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars 2023

Ke Huy Quan has won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Quan wins for his performance as Waymond in the multiverse-bending drama comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once. Starring opposite Michelle Yeoh as her loving husband, Quan played multiple versions of the same role in the hit movie directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The win is no surprise as Quan has been winning most major awards, including a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The major win also marks a huge comeback for Quan, who stopped acting for 30 years. After struggling to land roles following playing Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies, he went on to work as a stunt coordinator and assistant director before returning for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

"They say stories like this only happen in the movies," Quan said during his speech. "I can't believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream." The actor also thanked his mother and brother and his "Goonies brother for life," Jeff Cohen.

Quan was up against Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) for the award.

Last year's Best Supporting Actor winner was Troy Kotsur, who won for his role in the Best Picture-winning Coda.

