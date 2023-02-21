Where to watch this year's Oscars Best Picture nominees

How many of the Best Picture nominees at this year's Oscars have you seen? The 10 nominated movies are certainly varied enough, with potential winners ranging from Baz Luhrmann's maximalist biopic Elvis to harrowing war drama All Quiet on the Western Front. From mo-cap in Avatar: The Way of Water to the multiverse in Everything Everywhere All at Once, the 2023 Best Picture nominees offer up something for everyone.

But how can you catch up if you haven't managed to tick all 10 movies off your watch list yet? Well, luckily, a lot of them are on streaming services, from Netflix to Prime Video to Peacock. Plus, some of them are still showing in cinemas, and you can't beat the big-screen experience for these blockbusters.

Where to watch All Quiet on the Western Front

(Image credit: Netflix)

All Quiet on the Western Front is available to watch now on Netflix.

Based on the 1929 classic novel about World War I by former German infantryman Erich Maria Remarque, the movie follows teenagers Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) and his friends Albert (Aaron Hilmer) and Franz (Moritz Klaus) who voluntarily enlist in the German army. Initially passionately patriotic, their preconceptions about what’s right and wrong quickly crumble away as they witness the horrors of life on the front. Along with Best Picture, the film is nominated in eight other categories, including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best International Feature.

Where to watch Avatar: The Way of Water

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Avatar: The Way of Water is still in theaters worldwide, but the movie will be released on Disney Plus at some point as it was distributed by 20th Century Studios, a Disney-owned company.

Set over a decade after the events of 2009's Avatar, the sequel picks up with human-turned-Na'vi Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) living in domestic bliss with their four children, the war with humanity a distant memory. That is, until the RDA returns – with some familiar faces in tow. The Sullys flee to the coastal region of Pandora in an attempt to evade the RDA, and try to make a home by the ocean. The movie is nominated in three other categories along with Best Picture: Best Sound, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects.

Where to watch The Banshees of Inisherin

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

The Banshees of Inisherin is currently on HBO Max in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Set in the '20s on the fictional Irish island of Inisherin against a faint backdrop of civil war, the film documents a sudden rift between two long-term friends, Colm (Brendan Gleeson) and Pádraic (Colin Farrell), when Colm decides to start ignoring Pádraic. The latter refuses to take no for an answer, while the former only becomes more stubborn in his rejection – to humorous and heartbreaking results. The movie is nominated for eight other awards alongside Best Picture, including Best Actor for Farrell and Best Original Screenplay.

Where to watch Elvis

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Elvis is available to stream on HBO Max in the US. Elsewhere, you can rent or buy the movie on platforms like Amazon, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Austin Butler plays the legendary musician in Baz Lurhmann's biopic, while Tom Hanks is his manager Colonel Tom Parker and Olivia DeJonge plays Elvis' wife, Priscilla Presley. The movie tells the story of Presley's life through his complicated relationship with Parker, spanning 20 years from his childhood to his rise to fame, all the way through to his health problems and death in 1977. Along with its Best Picture nod, the movie is up for seven other awards at this year's Oscars, including Best Actor for Butler.

Where to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once

(Image credit: A24)

Everything Everywhere All at Once is on Prime Video in both the US and the UK.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (AKA the Daniels), the movie sees Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a woman who is drawn from her ordinary life as a laundromat owner into an adventure through the multiverse, when she discovers that she is the only one who can save every world in existence from an ominous threat. The supporting cast includes Ke Huay Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis. As well as Best Picture, the movie is nominated in 10 other categories, including Best Director and acting nods for Yeoh, Quan, and Curtis, making it the most nominated film at this year's ceremony.

Where to watch The Fabelmans

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Fabelmans is available to rent or buy in the US and will be streaming on Peacock soon, although there isn't a release date for that yet. In the UK, the movie is still in cinemas.

The semi-autobiographical movie is inspired by director Steven Spielberg's own childhood in post-World War 2 Arizona, the first time he's properly explored his early years on screen. Gabriel LaBelle and Mateo Zoryna Francis-Deford play 16 and seven-year-old versions of Sammy Fabelman, an aspiring filmmaker based on Spielberg, while Paul Dano and Michelle Williams are fictionalized versions of the director's parents. The movie is nominated in six other categories along with Best Picture, including Best Director and an acting nod for Williams.

Where to watch TÁR

(Image credit: Focus Features/Universal Pictures)

TÁR is on Peacock in the US and you can rent or buy the movie in the UK. It's still in cinemas in the UK, too.

The movie stars Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, a fictional world-renowned composer and conductor who slowly unravels as her life falls apart in the aftermath of accusations of sexual abuse against her. Directed by Todd Field, the cast also includes Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, and Sophie Kauer. TÁR is nominated in five other categories alongside Best Picture, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and an acting nod for Blanchett.

Where to watch Top Gun: Maverick

(Image credit: Paramount)

Top Gun: Maverick is available to watch on Paramount Plus worldwide.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sequel to 1986's Top Gun sees Tom Cruise back as test pilot and flight instructor Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as he sets out to train a group of young pilots, including the son of his late best friend Goose. Cruise is joined by a supporting cast that includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell. Along with Best Picture, the movie is nominated for five other awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Visual Effects.

Where to watch Triangle of Sadness

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Triangle of Sadness isn't streaming for free on any platforms yet, but you can rent or buy it on most video on-demand services.

The satirical black comedy follows the guests on a luxurious superyacht, including model and influencer couple Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), an oligarch and his wife, and a wealthy tech entrepreneur. The ship's crew are treated poorly by the obnoxious passengers until disaster strikes and the power balance is radically shifted. The movie is up for two other awards alongside Best Picture: Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Where to watch Women Talking

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Women Talking is still in theaters in the US and the UK.

Directed by Sarah Polley and based on the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews, the movie follows a group of women in a Mennonite colony attempting to take control of their lives after they discover the men of the colony have been committing terrible acts against them. The ensemble cast features Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand. Other than Best Picture, the film is nominated in one other category – Best Adapted Screenplay.

If you're up to date with all this year's Best Picture nominees, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best movies of 2022.