Oscars 2025 live coverage: All the winners, red carpet, and the 97th Academy Awards' biggest moments – as it happens

All the waiting, campaigning, and Letterboxd debates are over. This is it: the 97th Academy Awards are here.

Over the next few hours, we'll guide you through the 2025 Oscars, minute-by-minute, at the end of what has been an unpredictable awards season and what promises to be one of the most exciting, gripping ceremonies in years.

Will Anora reign supreme? Or will Emilia Pérez make good on its dozen-plus nominations and sweep the board? With the likes of The Brutalist, Conclave, and A Complete Unknown making up a formidable field in the past year's film, anything could happen.

There's been plenty of controversy, too. Away from actors getting themselves in hot water and AI rearing its ugly head once more, there's been plenty of discussion about what did and didn't make it into the final reckoning.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve was snubbed by the Academy for Best Director. While five first-time nominees should be applauded, it was a head-scratching decision that led to Josh Brolin dramatically declaring he would 'retire' from acting if Villeneuve didn't make the cut.

If you're still playing catch-up before everything kicks off, you'll need our guides to the Oscars 2025 nominations and Oscars 2025 predictions.