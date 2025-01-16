Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet director David Lynch dies at 78

David Lynch, the beloved director behind films like Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, and Mulholland Drive - as well as the iconic television series Twin Peaks - has died at the age of 78.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," reads a new post on the director's Facebook page. "We would appreciate some privacy at this time." The cause of Lynch's death has not been disclosed. In August 2024, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with emphysema, the result of a lifelong smoking habit.

Lynch was born January 20, 1946 in Missoula, Montana. His feature film debut, 1977's Eraserhead, established the tone that would define his work: surrealism found in the mundane. Over the years, films like Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive would become cult classics among both fans and critics.

But Lynch's best-known work is Twin Peaks, which he co-created with Mark Frost. Depicting the investigation into the murder of high schooler Laura Palmer in the small titular town, Twin Peaks paid tribute to detective stories and soap opera series while delving deep into both campy comedy and surrealistic horror.

Lynch directed many of Twin Peak's best-loved episodes, as well as the prequel film Fire Walk with Me, and the entirety of the 2017 limited series, Twin Peaks: The Return. The Return would be Lynch's final major work.

"There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us," Lynch's family continued in the post announcing his death. "But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.' It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."