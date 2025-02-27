Hollywood legend Gene Hackman dies aged 95, the Oscar-winning star of Superman, The French Connection, and Unforgiven

Oscar winning actor Gene Hackman has died at the age of 95. The Superman star was found dead in his Santa Fe home along with his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their dog. Cause of death hasn't been confirmed.

Born in San Bernardino, California in 1930, he started out his career in United States Marine Corps, before turning to acting. His career spanned six decades on screen, Hackman will be remembered for a wide range of roles, from playing Lex Luthor in Superman and Superman II to his powerful role in Mississippi Burning.

Hackman was also much lauded for his craft, winning several awards, including two Academy Awards for William Friedkin's 1971 thriller The French Connection and Clint Eastwood's 1992 Western film Unforgiven.

He was nominated for several other Oscars too, including for Mississippi Burning, I Never Sang for My Father, and Bonnie and Clyde. The actor also won two Baftas, four Golden Globes and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Tributes have been pouring in for the actor. Star Trek actor George Takei wrote on Twitter: "We have lost one of the true giants of the screen. Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it."

British comedian Dara Ó Briain also tweeted, writing: "Ah, Gene Hackman. The finest screen actor ever, I think. Not a single duff performance, in a long, long career. And the best delivery ever of a single word: when he says “Cigars!” In Young Frankenstein."

Our thoughts are with Hackman's and Arakawa's family at this time.