2025 Oscar winners in full: Anora wins big as The Brutalist and Wicked pick up multiple awards

The full list of winners is here!

Oscars
The Oscars 2025 winners have been announced, and it was a big night for Anora.

The film took home five awards on the night, after securing six nominations.

Other headlines include some eyebrow-raising spreads across the board, including two wins for Wicked, Dune 2, and Emilia Perez.

You can catch up with everything that happened in our Oscars 2025 live blog, as well as checking out the full list of Oscars 2025 winners below.

Best Picture

Mikey Madison and Mark Eidelstein in Anora

  • Anora - WINNER
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I’m Still Here
  • Nickel Boys
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Best Director

Guy Pearce and Joe Alwyn in The Brutalist

  • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
  • Sean Baker, Anora - WINNER
  • Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
  • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
  • James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Best Actress

Demi Moore as Elisabeth in The Substance

  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison, Anora - WINNER
  • Demi Moore, The Substance
  • Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Best Actor

Adrien Brody as László Tóth in The Brutalist

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist - WINNER
  • Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana in Emilia Perez

  • Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
  • Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
  • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

A Real Pain

  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain - WINNER
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Cinematography

Adrien Brody as László Tóth in The Brutalist

  • The Brutalist - WINNER
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Maria
  • Nosferatu

Best Film Editing

Conclave

  • Anora - WINNER
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked

Best Original Song

The Six Triple Eight

  • Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
  • El Mal, Emilia Pérez - WINNER
  • Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
  • Like A Bird, Sing Sing
  • The Journey, The Six Triple Eight

Best Animated Feature Film

The Wild Robot

  • Flow - WINNER
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short

Magic Candles

  • Beautiful Men
  • In the Shadow of the Cypress - WINNER
  • Magic Candies
  • Wander to Wonder
  • Yuck!

Best Live Action Short

Anuja

  • Anuja
  • I'm Not a Robot - WINNER
  • The Last Ranger
  • A Lien
  • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

International Feature Film

I'm Still Here

(Image credit: Altitude)
  • I'm Still Here, Brazil - WINNER
  • The Girl with the Needle, Denmark
  • Emilia Pérez, France
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany
  • Flow, Latvia

Best Adapted Screenplay

Conclave

  • A Complete Unknown, Jay Cocks and James Mangold
  • Conclave, Peter Straughan
  • Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
  • Nickel Boys, RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
  • Sing Sing, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best Original Screenplay

Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain

  • Anora, Sean Baker - WINNER
  • The Brutalist, Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold
  • A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg
  • September 5, Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David
  • The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Best Documentary Feature

Porcelain War

  • Black Box Diaries
  • No Other Land - WINNER
  • Porcelain War
  • Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
  • Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

I Am Ready, Warden

  • Death by Numbers
  • I Am Ready, Warden
  • Incident
  • Instruments of a Beating Heart
  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra - WINNER

Best Makeup and Hair

Margaret Qualley in The Substance

  • A Different Man
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance - WINNER
  • Wicked

Best Sound

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune: Part Two

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Dune: Part Two - WINNER
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Dune 2

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Better Man
  • Dune: Part Two - WINNER
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Wicked

Best Production Design

Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked

  • Wicked - WINNER
  • The Brutalist
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu
  • Conclave

Best Original Score

Adrien Brody as László Tóth in The Brutalist

  • The Brutalist - WINNER
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Best Costume Design

Wicked

  • Wicked - WINNER
  • Nosferatu
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Gladiator 2

For more awards fun, check out our guides to the best Oscar-winning movies and the biggest Oscar snubs.

