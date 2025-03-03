2025 Oscar winners in full: Anora wins big as The Brutalist and Wicked pick up multiple awards
The full list of winners is here!
The Oscars 2025 winners have been announced, and it was a big night for Anora.
The film took home five awards on the night, after securing six nominations.
Other headlines include some eyebrow-raising spreads across the board, including two wins for Wicked, Dune 2, and Emilia Perez.
You can catch up with everything that happened in our Oscars 2025 live blog, as well as checking out the full list of Oscars 2025 winners below.
Best Picture
- Anora - WINNER
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Director
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora - WINNER
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora - WINNER
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Best Actor
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist - WINNER
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez - WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain - WINNER
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Cinematography
- The Brutalist - WINNER
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best Film Editing
- Anora - WINNER
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Best Original Song
- Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
- El Mal, Emilia Pérez - WINNER
- Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
- Like A Bird, Sing Sing
- The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
Best Animated Feature Film
- Flow - WINNER
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress - WINNER
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best Live Action Short
- Anuja
- I'm Not a Robot - WINNER
- The Last Ranger
- A Lien
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
International Feature Film
- I'm Still Here, Brazil - WINNER
- The Girl with the Needle, Denmark
- Emilia Pérez, France
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany
- Flow, Latvia
Best Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown, Jay Cocks and James Mangold
- Conclave, Peter Straughan
- Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
- Nickel Boys, RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
- Sing Sing, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best Original Screenplay
- Anora, Sean Baker - WINNER
- The Brutalist, Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold
- A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg
- September 5, Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David
- The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Best Documentary Feature
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land - WINNER
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
- Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short
- Death by Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra - WINNER
Best Makeup and Hair
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance - WINNER
- Wicked
Best Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two - WINNER
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two - WINNER
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best Production Design
- Wicked - WINNER
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Conclave
Best Original Score
- The Brutalist - WINNER
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Costume Design
- Wicked - WINNER
- Nosferatu
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator 2
For more awards fun, check out our guides to the best Oscar-winning movies and the biggest Oscar snubs.
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online.
