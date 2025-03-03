2025 Oscar winners in full: Anora wins big as The Brutalist and Wicked pick up multiple awards

The Oscars 2025 winners have been announced, and it was a big night for Anora.

The film took home five awards on the night, after securing six nominations.

Other headlines include some eyebrow-raising spreads across the board, including two wins for Wicked, Dune 2, and Emilia Perez.

You can catch up with everything that happened in our Oscars 2025 live blog, as well as checking out the full list of Oscars 2025 winners below.

Best Picture

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Anora - WINNER

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

(Image credit: A24/Universal Pictures)

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora - WINNER

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Best Actress

(Image credit: MUBI)

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora - WINNER

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Best Actor

(Image credit: A24)

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist - WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

(Image credit: Netflix)

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

(Image credit: Topic Studios/Extreme Emotions/Fruit Tree/Searchlight)

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain - WINNER

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Cinematography

(Image credit: A24)

The Brutalist - WINNER

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Film Editing

(Image credit: Black Bear)

Anora - WINNER

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Original Song

(Image credit: Netflix)

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

El Mal, Emilia Pérez - WINNER

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Like A Bird, Sing Sing

The Journey, The Six Triple Eight

Best Animated Feature Film

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Flow - WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress - WINNER

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Live Action Short

(Image credit: Netflix)

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot - WINNER

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

International Feature Film

(Image credit: Altitude)

I'm Still Here, Brazil - WINNER

The Girl with the Needle, Denmark

Emilia Pérez, France

The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany

Flow, Latvia

Best Adapted Screenplay

(Image credit: Focus)

A Complete Unknown, Jay Cocks and James Mangold

Conclave, Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

Nickel Boys, RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best Original Screenplay

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Anora, Sean Baker - WINNER

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg

September 5, Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Best Documentary Feature

(Image credit: Picturehouse)

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land - WINNER

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

(Image credit: MTV)

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra - WINNER

Best Makeup and Hair

(Image credit: MUBI)

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance - WINNER

Wicked

Best Sound

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two - WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two - WINNER

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Production Design

(Image credit: Universal)

Wicked - WINNER

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Conclave

Best Original Score

(Image credit: A24)

The Brutalist - WINNER

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Costume Design

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Wicked - WINNER

Nosferatu

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator 2

For more awards fun, check out our guides to the best Oscar-winning movies and the biggest Oscar snubs.