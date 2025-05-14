Thailand's record-breaking hit with an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is getting an English-language remake

You might not have heard of it before, but How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies was a box office hit and one of the best movies of 2024. Now, the Thai film is getting an English-language remake that will allow the story to reach a wider audience.

After an intense bidding war, Deadline reported that Miramax has struck a deal with the film’s director Pat Boonnitipat and Thailand's big studio GDH 559 to adapt the story. However, it's still too early to know further details about the creative team and cast that will lead the remake.

The film, which was first released in April last year, ended up grossing around $73.8 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Thai film of all time globally. The record-breaking movie arrived in US cinemas on September 13, and was shortlisted for Best International Feature at the Oscars 2025. It received glowing reviews from critics, landing an almost-perfect 98% score at Rotten Tomatoes.

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies follows M (played by Putthipong Assaratanakul), a university dropout who volunteers to take care of his grandmother (played by Usha Seamkhum) when she is diagnosed with cancer. His plan is to secure his inheritance by winning her favor, but that won't be as easy as he thought.

We can easily see this story translating to any background, as long as the bond between grandma and grandson is as phenomenal as it is in the original movie. Blending drama and comedy, the film has been described by critics as "a comedy of generational manners that blossoms into a sweet tearjerker".

The film's director reacted to the deal saying: "Its success worldwide surprises me, yet it warms my heart to know that people across the world share this value – or some kind of core – that connects us beyond the identities of countries or cultures.”

