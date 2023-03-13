The Daniels win Best Director at the Oscars 2023

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert, collectively known as the Daniels, have won Best Picture at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows a Chinese-American immigrant named Evelyn (Yeoh) who, while being audited by the IRS, must connect with parallel universe versions of herself in order to stop a powerful entity from destroying the multiverse. The movie grossed over $100 million at the box office against a $25 million budget, making it A24's highest-grossing movie to date.

"We want to dedicate this to the mommys, to all the Moms, to my mom," Schienert said in his acceptance speech, acknowledging that the film is about a working-class mother.

"Genius emerges from the collective," Kwan added.

Their first A24 film, Swiss Army Man, which starred Daniel Radcliffe. Paul Dano, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, was released in 2016 to generally positive reviews and earned them the Sundance Award for Best Directing Duo. hey began their career as directors of music videos, including the popular DJ Snake and Lil Jon music video for the single "Turn Down for What," Foster the People, Tenacious D, and The Shins.

Both Ke Huy Quan and Yeoh won Golden Globe awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress, respectively. Quan also took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The film also won the Oscar Best Editing and Best Original Screenplay.

