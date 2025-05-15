Scarlett Johansson thinks Avengers: Endgame should have been nominated for Best Picture: "It was an impossible movie that should not have worked"

Marvel star Scarlett Johansson believes Avengers: Endgame should have been nominated for Best Picture.

During a Vanity Fair profile, Black Widow actor Johansson exclaimed, "How did this film not get nominated for a [Best Picture] Oscar? It was an impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a film – and also, it’s one of the most successful films of all time."

Avengers: Endgame was nominated for visual effects at the 92nd Academy Awards, but ultimately lost out to 1917. The Best Picture field that year was admittedly stacked, including eventual winner Parasite alongside Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, and Joker.

Despite not turning heads on the awards circuit, Avengers: Endgame continues to prove popular with Marvel fans, with 'The best Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame' a common yardstick for recent MCU projects to be compared against.

Endgame also grossed close to $2.8 billion at the box office, making it the second highest-grossing movie of all time behind James Cameron's Avatar.

Marvel did get the Best Picture recognition it so greatly craved a year prior, with Black Panther scoring a nomination in the prestigious category.

While Johansson is no longer part of the MCU (Natasha Romanoff was killed off in Endgame, with 2021's Black Widow interquel marking a swan song for the character), Marvel Studios is bringing back Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Thunderbolts post-credits scene has even teased a split between multiple Avengers groups, one – the New Avengers – being made up of the Thunderbolts team and another led by Sam Wilson.

For more, check out the upcoming Marvel movies headed your way. Then dive into the story so far with the complete Marvel timeline.