All Quiet on the Western Front has won Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards.

It was up against Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium), EO (Poland), and The Quiet Girl (Ireland).

Directed by Edward Berger, it follows Paul, a young German soldier, whose euphoria over fighting in World War I soon turns to fear when he and his comrades are sent into the trenches.

Based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, it takes inspiration from real-life events and figures and stars Felix Kammerer (as Paul), Albrecht Schuch (as Stanislaus 'Kat' Katczinsky), Moritz Klaus (as Frantz Müller) and Marvel's Daniel Brühl (as Matthias Erzberger).

"Thank you, especially to Felix Kammerer," Berger said in his acceptance speech. "This was your first movie and you carried us on your shoulders as if it was nothing. Without you, none of us would be here."

The book was first adapted in 1930 by Lewis Milestone, and starred Louis Wolheim, Lew Ayres, John Wray, Arnold Lucy, and Ben Alexander. The film won two Oscars, including Best Picture at the 3rd Academy Awards. A made-for-TV film premiered on CVS in 1979, directed by Delbert Mann and starring Richard Thomas and Ernest Borgnine.

Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front earned 9 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and winning for Cinematography. Netflix subscribers can stream All Quiet on the Western Front now.

