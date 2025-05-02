An unexpected Netflix thriller movie just beat out Tom Hardy's long-delayed action hit for the number one most-watched spot

Exterritorial, a German-language thriller about a soldier's search for her missing son, has beaten out Tom Hardy's Havoc for the number one movie streaming worldwide on Netflix.

Per the official synopsis, "When a soldier's son vanishes at a US consulate, she illegally remains on the premises to search for him, unknowingly entangling herself in a dangerous conspiracy." The movie is now number one, with Havoc now sitting at the number two spot.

Written and directed by Christian Zübert, the cast includes Jeanne Goursaud, Dougray Scott, Erik Kynch, Lera Abova, Kayode Akinyemi, Sergeant Donovan, Annabelle Mandeng, Deborah Allen, Lara Babalola, Rickson Guy da Silva, and Godfrey Egbon. The film hit Netflix on April 30, and does not yet have a rating on Rotten Tomatoes - though early reviews call it "enjoyable" and "entertaining."

Havoc, directed by Gareth Edwards (The Raid), hit the streamer on April 25 - after being delayed for at least two years due to strikes and production troubles. In the action-thriller, Tom Hardy's Walker is forced to go into the seedy, criminal underbelly of a corrupt city in order to rescue a politician's son - who has started an all-out gang war. Walker's mission results in him unraveling a web of corruption and conspiracy ensnaring his entire city. Havoc currently sits at a 66% Critic score and a 39% Audience rating. The cast includes Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Jessie Mei Lei, and Michelle Waterson-Gomez.

Exterritorial and Havoc are both streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.