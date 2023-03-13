Everything Everywhere All At Once wins Best Picture at the Oscars 2023

Everything Everywhere All At Once has won Best Picture at the 2023 Academy Awards.

It was up against All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert, collectively known as the Daniels, have taken home the Oscar for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress, Jamie Lee Curtis took home the gold for Best Supporting Actress, Ke Huy Quan won for Best Supporting Actor, and Paul Rogers took home the award for Best Editing. Overall, the film was nominated for 11 Oscars and won 7.

"I have great faith in our stories," Kwan said in his acceptance speech. "The best thing we can do for each other is shelter each other from the crazy world we live in."

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows a Chinese-American immigrant named Evelyn (Yeoh) who, while being audited by the IRS, must connect with parallel universe versions of herself in order to stop a powerful entity from destroying the multiverse. The movie grossed over $100 million at the box office against a $25 million budget, making it A24's highest-grossing movie to date.

You can stream Everything Everywhere All At Once on Apple TV Plus, Hulu, or Prime Video now. For more on the Oscars, follow Total Film on Twitter, where we'll be live-tweeting all the wins. We've also rounded up where you can stream all of this year's nominees.