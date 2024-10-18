The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means we're delivering you another fresh batch of streaming recommendations to keep you entertained from Friday night to Sunday evening. First off, Anna Kendrick makes her directorial debut with new crime movie Woman of the Hour on Netflix. Your other movie night options include Brothers, starring Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin, on Prime Video, or US viewers can catch MaXXXine, the final installment in Ti West's X trilogy, over on Max.

Otherwise, it's a bumper week for new TV shows. Apple TV Plus comedy-drama Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, is back for season 2, while Netflix hit The Lincoln Lawyer returns for a third installment. Over on Disney Plus, David Tennant stars in racy new series Rivals, while The Office goes Down Under in the new Australian remake of the sitcom on Prime Video.

Woman of the Hour

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick makes her directorial debut with new Netflix thriller Woman of the Hour. She also leads the movie's cast as aspiring actor Cheryl, a contestant on The Dating Game who wins a date with a man named Rodney Alcala – who also happens to be a serial killer. Set in 1978, Woman of the Hour is based on a shocking true story. Arrested Development's Tony Hale plays the show's host, while It Follows' Daniel Zovatto is Alcala.

Shrinking season 2

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Comedy-drama Shrinking returns for a second season on Apple TV Plus. Jason Segel and Harrison Ford return as therapists with their own sets of problems – and they have some new faces to contend with, too. New additions to the cast for season 2 include co-creator Brett Goldstein and New Girl's Damon Wayans Jr. The first two episodes are streaming now, with the rest releasing every Wednesday until Christmas Day.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Hit Netflix legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer is back for season 3, based on The Gods of Guilt, Michael Connelly's fifth book in his book series of the same name. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as maverick lawyer Mickey Haller, and this time around he's got even more on his plate, both in and out of the courtroom. Neve Campbell and Becki Newton are among the other cast members back for round three, while Big Little Lies' Merrin Dungey and Barry's John Pirruccello also join. All 10 episodes are available to stream now.

Brothers

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage star in Brothers as twins with a fractured bond. Brolin plays reformed criminal Moke whose attempts to stay on the right side of the law are derailed by a reunion with Jady (Dinklage). As they set out on a road trip across the country to secure the score of a lifetime, the pair may end up being more of a danger to each other than the unsavory characters (and overbearing mother…) they meet along the way. The cast also includes Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei, and Brendan Fraser.

Rivals

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Based on the Jilly Cooper novel of the same name, Rivals stars David Tennant and The Boys' Alex Hassell as warring members of the nobility in '80s England, whose rivalry seeps into the world of independent television and threatens the future of a TV network. Aidan Turner, Danny Dyer, and Luke Pasqualino also star – and you can expect plenty of steamy scenes, too.

The Office

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

The Office is getting the remake treatment, again – and this time it's taken the cringe comedy Down Under. Comedian Felicity Ward steps into the Michael Scott/David Brent role as Hannah Howard, the managing director of Flinley Craddick. When Hannah finds out that her workplace is in danger of being shut down so everyone can work remotely, she goes to increasingly extreme measures to keep her "work family" together…

MaXXXine

Available: US

Watch now: Max

MaXXXine, the conclusion to Ti West's slasher trilogy, picks back up with X's final girl, adult film star and aspiring actor Maxine Minx (Mia Goth), who has finally made it to Hollywood. She may not have left her bloody past entirely behind her, though, as a serial killer is stalking the streets of LA and targeting young women. Alongside Goth, Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, and Kevin Bacon join the franchise for round three.

