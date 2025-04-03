6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (April 4 - 6)

If you were looking for a great weekend watch, here are some great new movies and TV shows to watch on the best streaming services. Whether you fancy some supernatural action or an uplifting real story that will make you shed a tear or two, you are going to want to add some of these titles to your watchlist as soon as possible.

After exploring the most recent movies and TV shows added on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, we have selected six excellent titles that should be on your radar right now. The list includes an Oscar 2025 nominee, a highly anticipated anime series, and a new episode from the best comedy series released this year so far.

With spring already here, we've had a little over three months of terrific new streaming releases, and there's even more coming our way. We've had plenty of streaming options in the last few weeks, as we have been wowed by Netflix's recent hit Adolescence, Severance season 2 and Max's The White Lotus season 3, among other titles. There is still so much more on the way, though, so buckle up for some new releases.

While we keep an eye on new TV shows coming up and new upcoming movies releasing both in theaters and on streaming, we're here to recommend you some unmissable titles for the week.

Below, we narrow down the best new movies and TV shows released from each major streamer, so you're aware of the best shows to binge and the best movies to discover.

New movies

Y2K (Max)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

While Snow White struggles at the box office, another Rachel Zegler film has landed on streaming this week. Now available to watch on Max, Y2K is an apocalyptic sci-fi comedy with lots of '90s nostalgia and crazy plot twists. The cast includes Jaeden Martell (It), Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), Mason Gooding (Scream), Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things), and Australian rapper and singer-songwriter The Kid Laroi.

The story follows "two high school nobodies make the decision to crash the last major celebration before the new millennium on New Year’s Eve 1999". However, "the night becomes even crazier than they could have ever dreamed when the clock strikes midnight."

A Real Pain (Disney Plus)

Available: UK and Australia

Watch now: Disney Plus

Last month, Kieran Culkin won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his stunning performance in this movie, which is now available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK and Australia (if you are in the US, you can watch it on Hulu now).

Written, directed and co-starring Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain wowed critics with its emotional and bittersweet exploration of generational trauma. The story focuses on the relationship between two very different cousins, the awkward and anxious David (Eisenberg) and the charismatic and volatile Benji (Culkin), as they take a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother and reconnect with their family roots.

New TV shows

Devil May Cry (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Netflix's new Devil May Cry anime adaptation is here, so you might want to get comfortable this weekend for a good old binge-watching session. Since the first Devil May Cry game was released back in 2001, the saga has expanded with multiple sequels and adaptations in various platforms, but you really don't have to know all this history to enjoy it – let Netflix's Devil May Cry be your introduction to this captivating, bloody and intense world. You won't be disappointed.

Devil May Cry follows Dante (voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch), a demon hunter for hire, who's up against the powerful White Rabbit and his attempt to invade Earth. The eight-episode season will (re)introduce the main character as he realises the fate of the world rests upon his shoulders.

Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Hulu's new show Dying for Sex is based on a heartbreaking and inspiring real story, and it's ideal for those looking to get a bit emotional this weekend. All episodes are available now, adapting the podcast of the same name and featuring an exceptional performance by Michelle Williams.

The actress stars as Molly Kochan, a woman who receives a Stage IV cancer diagnosis and decides to leave her husband of 15 years. She wants to learn more about herself, explore her sexual desires and live to the fullest during the time she has left. Helped by her best friend Nikki Boyer (played by Jenny Slate), Molly has a clear goal as she searches for new sex partners: to finally, for the first time, have a mind-blowing orgasm.

The Bondsman (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Kevin Bacon is ready to drag demons back to Hell in the unhinged, violent and unexpected new series The Bondsman, which has premiered this week on Prime Video. This horror action series is equal parts brutal and stupidly entertaining, and you can watch it fairly quickly as its episodes are only half-hour long.

Bacon plays Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter who is brought back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. He is tasked with chasing them down, while he learns how his own sins got his soul condemned.

The Studio episode 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

If you are not already hooked on Apple TV Plus' new comedy The Studio, you don't know what you are missing. Seth Rogen's new show is already becoming one of the best comedy shows of 2025, with hilarious cameos by icons like Martin Scorsese and an unfiltered look at the film industry today. Available from this week, episode 3 is keeping the bar high for the season.

The Studio follows the newly appointed head of the Continental Studios, Matt Remick, as he struggles to keep the business alive. He wants to make great art and change the way things are done, but will he be able to fight against the current of a money-grabbing industry Through parties, set visits, casting auditions, marketing meetings, award shows, and more, the series opens a unique window into how films are made, and it's both fascinating.

