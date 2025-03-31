The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more

Looking for the best new shows or movies to watch this week? You're in the right place. We've put together a list of the hottest movies and TV shows that you can find across the best streaming services over the next seven days, including the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Hulu.

Holland

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video

Nicole Kidman plays Nancy, a teacher in Holland, Michigan, who seems to have it all: a good job, a handsome and adoring husband in Fred (Matthew Macfadyen), and a 13-year-old son. But when Fred starts to spend more and more time away from home, Nancy grows suspicious that he is having an affair. She enlists the help of one of her fellow teachers, Dave, (Gael García Bernal) to investigate – but finds more than she bargained for.

Directed by Mimi Cave, Holland is a darkly witty and paranoid thriller that lands somewhere between Blue Velvet and Don't Worry Darling. We're seeing things through Nancy's perspective here and the film keeps you guessing on the truth about Fred's absences and if they really are the sign of something truly terrible until its final act. Plus, it goes without saying that Kidman is excellent as always.

Transformers One

Available: US

Where to watch: Prime Video

Is this the best Transformers film so far? Bumblebee may just beat it, but there's no doubt that Transformers One is a breath of fresh air in a franchise that has sometimes felt a little bloated. Reinventing the series as a visually-dazzling and hyper-kinetic animation, the film takes us back in time to the origins of Optimus Prime (voiced by Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth) and his best friend – and soon to be mortal enemy – Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry). The two droids are going by different names here: Orion Pax and D-16 respectively. Over the course of this adventure we find out how they come to be the Transformers we know and love – and how their friendship turns to bitter enmity.

Classic prequel fodder, then. But Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley injects a whole heap of well-judged humor into the film, meaning that Transformers One is a genuine blast of family friendly fun, as well as an intriguing origin for the robots in disguise.

Karma

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

This dark South Korean drama follows six seemingly separate lives that are in fact mysteriously – and perhaps karmically – intertwined, for better and worse. Park Hae-soo (who memorably played Cho Sang-woo in the first season of Squid Game) is a man who witnesses what seems to be a terrible accident, while Dr Joo-yeon, played by Shin Min-A encounters the person responsible for a trauma in her childhood. Other characters include a man who risks everything on a cryptocurrency investment, only for it to go badly wrong, and Kim Sung-Kyun's recently job-less Gil-Ryong, who is forced to take on a risky new job that could cost him everything.

Based on a hit webcomic by Choi Hee-sun, Karma is a shocking and surprising tale of greed, violence, revenge and cosmic connections. The entire gripping six episode season lands on Netflix this Friday, ready for you to inhale in one go, or watch at your leisure.

A Complete Unknown

Available: US

Where to watch: Hulu

Timothée Chalamet plays a very different sort of icon to Wonka and Paul Atreides in this compelling biopic of the legendary folk musician, Bob Dylan. A Complete Unknown follows the young Robert Allen Zimmerman from his early days as a cash-strapped singer hitchhiking to meet his hero Woody Guthrie through to hard won commercial success. From there an even bigger battle begins: to achieve the artistic freedom he desires without interference from his fans and label.

A Complete Unknown is a great showcase for Chalamet, one of the world's most bankable stars and yet one who some still underrate. Here he performs many classic Dylan tracks, genuinely singing and playing guitar and harmonica himself. He's supported by a superb supporting cast including Elle Fanning, Ed Norton, and Monica Barbaro. Although director James Mangold is better known for Logan these days, he also helmed the Jonny Cash biopic Walk The Line. A Complete Unknown is equally evocative in its vision of a different time and place, and of a musical great.

The Bondsman

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video

Kevin Bacon stars as Hub Halloran in this new supernatural series about a bounty hunter with a difference. The difference is that he is dead, having been shot in the back and then had his throat cut for good measure. That'd be enough to put most people down, but Hub has been recruited by the Devil to track down demons on Earth and send them back to Hell with a bullet or chainsaw to the head. It's bloody work, but Hub spies amongst all the violence a shot at pulling his family back together – if the demons don't kill him again, that is.

Hailing from horror studio Blumhouse, The Bondsman looks like good, gruesome fun with a winningly baffled turn from Kevin Bacon who gets to show off both his action and comedy chops, as well as his singing voice. Not content with just killing demons, Hub is also a country singer, you see. Because why not?

The Studio

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

Seth Rogen's new comedy series takes us behind the scenes of the movie industry – and it's as cutthroat as you might imagine. Rogen plays Matt Remick, the new head of film production company Continental Studios, as he fights to keep the studio afloat in an ultra-competitive industry that prioritizes bankability over creativity. As he says in the trailer, "I got into all this because I love movies. But now I have this fear that my job is to ruin them..."

Over the course of the series Matt must overcome his doubts while balancing both worthwhile artistic endeavours and the money-making projects necessary to keep the lights on at Continental. Along the way he'll encounter a host of celebs, including the likes of Charlize Theron, Martin Scorsese, Zack Snyder, and Zoë Kravitz. New episodes drop on Apple TV Plus each Wednesday, and if the excellent double-bill pilot is anything to go by, this is going to be a must-watch each week.

MobLand

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

There's no doubting the cast on this one! Venom star Tom Hardy, former-007 Pierce Brosnan, and the great Helen Mirren all feature in this glitzy, gritty London-set gangster drama about the war between two notorious crime families. Hardy plays Harry Da Souza, a "fixer" hired to protect the Harrigans from their enemies, a rival crime faction called the Stevensons. Brosnan is the elder Conrad Harrigan, while House of the Dragon's Paddy Considine plays his son Kevin.

Originally conceived as a spinoff of Showtime's hit crime series Ray Donavan, MobLand has since been reinvented as a standalone series. Perhaps even more exciting than the starry cast is the presence of its executive producer and occasional director, Guy Ritchie, who is set to bring his usual blend of sharp dialogue, fights, and car chases to a series that looks like a lot of two-fisted fun.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus



After an eccentric double-bill that saw Matt Murdock tackle first bank robbers and then serial killer Muse, we're back to just one episode of the revived Daredevil show this week. As ever, plot details are scarce – Marvel likes to keep its secrets – but with the season now in the first of its final three episodes we can probably expect the many threads to start weaving together.

Matt is finally back in his Daredevil gear just as Wilson Fisk starts to tighten his grip on the city, with a new anti-vigilante task force threatening everything. Plus Muse is still out there and must be stopped. Can Marvel's Man Without Fear save the day? It seems likely given that season 2 of the show is currently filming, but after that shocking first episode a couple of weeks back, perhaps a better question is: will any of his friends make it out of the next few episodes alive?

