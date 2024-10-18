DC reveals its full slate of January 2025 comics and covers featuring Batman, Superman, Batman, the Justice League, and more

It's New York Comic Con weekend, and if that's not enough to fill your comic book cup, DC is dropping its full January 2025 solicitations, including a whole host of new titles and specials.

First up, Aquaman #1 marks the return of Arthur Curry to his own ongoing title by fan favorite writer Jeremy Adams and artist John Timms, which explores the new powers Aquaman will have at the end Absolute Power.

Then there's Green Lantern: Fractured Spectrum #1, also written by Jeremy Adams with art by V Ken Marion, a one-shot which explores the new status quo of Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps.

And lest you think only heroes are getting a spotlight, there's also Superman: Lex Luthor Special #1 from writer Joshua Williamson with art by Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira, which follows up on Lex being mindwiped back in House of Brainiac.

But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from DC's January 2025 solicitations followed by all the comics and trades. If you still want more, you can also check out all of DC and Marvel's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Upcoming DC January 2025 Comics: Spotlight

AQUAMAN #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and Cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by IVAN REIS, BRAD WALKER, and TULA LOTAY 1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

1:50 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Deep Sea variant (Ultra Gloss) by BRAD WALKER ($9.99) Blank sketch cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/8/24

In the wake of Absolute Power, Arthur Curry’s powers have evolved to powerful new heights, and this is one king ready to use them to kick some serious butt. Mammoth water-construct Kaijus have emerged from each of the seven seas, and only Aquaman’s water-warping abilities can stop them—but not if they kill the good king in the process! Enter Dagon, Arthur’s guide on the quest to unlock the secrets of the “blue.” But what deadly secret awaits Arthur on his journey? It’s an all-new era for Aquaman by acclaimed creators Jeremy Adams (The Flash, Green Lantern) and John Timms (Action Comics) that will leave you cheering!

SUPERMAN: LEX LUTHOR SPECIAL #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS & EBER FERREIRA

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Foil variant cover by EDDY BARROWS & EBER FERREIRA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/29/25

During the battle of the House of Brainiac, Lex Luthor’s memories were wiped clean…but now, after the events of DC All-In Special #1, the world needs Lex to remember his past. There is a key piece of information in Lex’s lost memories that could unlock an epic mystery that plagues Superman and the Justice League! But what if Lex doesn’t want to remember? Would Superman sacriﬁce Lex’s newfound peace to solve a secret, even if it means the return of Superman’s ﬁercest rival?

GREEN LANTERN: FRACTURED SPECTRUM #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by V KEN MARION

Cover by FERNANDO BLANCO

Variant cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Foil variant cover by by FERNANDO BLANCO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/8/25

Following the events of the Civil Corps, a new era in Green Lantern mythology begins! Once again, Oa has become the epicenter of the Green Lantern Corps, bringing justice to the furthest corners of the galaxy. But a new threat has emerged: beings that manifest uncontrolled parts of the emotional spectrum have randomly appeared throughout the universe. Dubbed "Fractal lanterns," Hal and a reformed Green Lantern Corps set off to police this strange new phenomenon while uncovering a sinister plot that could eliminate the very essence of sentient life.

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE ATOM PROJECT #1

Written by JOHN RIDLEY and RYAN PARROTT Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant covers by DAN MORA and KEVIN WADA 1:25 variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

Foil variant cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/1/25

In the wake of Absolute Power, the superpowers of planet Earth are in chaos… and it’s up to the newly reformed Justice League to restore order to that chaos. Enter Ray Palmer and Ryan Choi, together as the heroes called Atom. These brilliant minds get to work crafting the world’s ﬁrst superpower reallocation and backup system, code named the Atom Project. But not everyone wants their powers back, and Captain Atom is hell-bent on preventing his missing Atomic abilities from ever being found. Join Oscar-winning writer John Ridley, Rogue Sun co-creator Ryan Parrott and Batman: First Knight artist Mike Perkins down the rabbit hole of an intense atomic-fueled spy thriller that will drop change on the DCU like an atomic bomb!

DC POWER: RISE OF THE POWER COMPANY #1

Written by BRANDON THOMAS, VITA AYALA, JOHN JENNINGS & ZIPPORAH SMITH

Art by RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, CAANAN WHITE, KELSEY RAMSAY, and CHARLES STEWART III

Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

Variant cover by ALITHA MARTINEZ and DAVI GO

1:25 variant cover by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/29/25

The Justice League’s watchtower looming in the skies is intended to inspire hope and faith in superheroes, but not everyone believes metahumans act in humanity’s best interests. The fringe beliefs that “Waller was Right” have grown louder as paramilitary groups take to the streets to take Earth back for the human race. Enter Josiah Power, a meta-attorney who’s seen enough of rising hate and sets out to assemble a team not only to protect black and brown communities from these new threats but also to rebuild human faith in heroes.

DC Power returns for a third year in a new format, continuing the storylines from Absolute Power and All In and setting the stage for the return of the Power Company!

DC January 2025 Comic Books

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #3

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by SIMONE DI MEO, NATHAN SZERDY,

and RICCARDO FEDERICI

1:25 variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

1:50 variant cover by DEREK KIRK KIM

RAISED UV FOIL variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/22/25

The global terrorist group Inferno has taken its next step toward world dominance with an ecological disaster! Will Superman, Wonder Woman, and the others have to sacriﬁce the life of Swamp Thing? Plus: Plastic Man and Beast Boy work with The Atom Project to ﬁx their scrambled superpowers!

BATMAN #608 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by JIM LEE

Cover by JIM LEE

Foil variant cover by JIM LEE

Blank sketch cover available

$3.99 US | 22 pages | Variant $4.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 1/1/25

Batman attempts to bring an end to the vile kidnapping of an innocent child. But suddenly, all hell breaks loose… The ﬁrst chapter of “Hush”—the landmark storyline where the superstar talents of Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb ushered in is a bold new adventure in the life of the Dark Knight, that set a new standard for Batman stories for years to come.

BATMAN #609 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by JIM LEE

Cover by JIM LEE

Foil variant cover by JIM LEE

$3.99 US | 22 pages | Variant $4.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 1/15/25

Part 2 fan favorite “Hush.” Storyline by the Batman team of Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee in a full facsimile edition. Lying near death, Batman must turn to the least likely person from the Bat family for help: the Huntress! Meanwhile, Catwoman continues to hunt down the mysterious individual responsible for wreaking havoc in their lives—a path that leads her back to Poison Ivy.

BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN: THE LAST HALLOWEEN #1 NOIR EDITION

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by TIM SALE

Blank sketch variant available

$4.99 US | 24 pages | Variant $5.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 1/29/25

In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed up for Batman: The Long Halloween, an award-winning 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and stands as the most inﬂuential Batman story of its era. Now, Loeb returns to the world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated ﬁnal act: Batman: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story from 2021’s The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics, in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale’s art and legacy.

In issue one, Gotham City learns to fear Halloween once more as a terrible event threatens to destroy Jim Gordon’s life and puts Batman and Robin’s teamwork to the test more than ever before. In a city of liars, masked vigilantes, and criminals…can anyone be trusted?

BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by TIM SALE

Cover by TIM SALE

Foil variant cover by TIM SALE

$4.99 US | 22 pages | Variant $5.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 1/29/25

From writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Holloween is a harrowing saga from Batman's early career, when Gotham City was undergoing a hideous transformation from a mere rat's nest of gangsters into a deadly haunt

for costumed criminals. It's the story of three good men who made a pact to uphold justice; of a young hero tempted by the dark ﬂirtations of a certain Feline Fatale; of a mysterious serial murderer who kills according to the calendar; of trust betrayed...and of friendship doomed. Featuring Catwoman, Harvey Dent/Two-Face, The Joker, Poison Ivy, The Riddler — any one of whom may prove to be the mysterious killer known as "Holiday".

BATMAN #156

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by TONY S. DANIEL

Cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Variant cover by TONY HARRIS & JEREMY CLARK,

ALEXANDER LOZANO, and TONY S. DANIEL

1:25 cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

1:50 variant cover by VALENTIN SÉCHER

Sweater Weather variant cover by DAN HIPP

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/1/25

The GCPD is closing in on their suspected killer—and on Batman! Wayne Enterprises is under attack as Nygma’s plans come into focus. The Owls are not what they seem. Don’t miss the thrilling penultimate issue of “The Dying City”

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by GABRIEL WALTA

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by YASMINE PUTRI and FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:25 variant cover by JAMES HARREN

1:50 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 24 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/8/25

Absolute Batman has established himself as an extremely large force to be reckoned with. But how did he get to this point? How did he push himself? And how did the tragic events of his childhood, and the advice of his father, shape the man who he became…literally? Guest artist Gabriel Walta joins for this essential origin issue of Absolute Batman to explore Bruce Wayne’s past, and his inevitable future to go BIGGER. Don't miss this pivotal issue!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #3

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by DECLAN SHALVEY and CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

1:50 variant cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/1/25

Years ago on Krypton, Jor-El and Lara became utterly convinced that their planet was headed towards cataclysm. But what could two lowly peons of the Labor Guild possibly do to save their entire species? The answer is decidedly not what you think…

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #4

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by ELIZABETH TORQUE and MATTIA DE IULIS

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:50 variant cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/22/25

The Tetracide is “The Four Killer”... and Diana has done the unthinkable to escape its fatal grasp. The move may have saved her to ﬁght another day, but the price Diana paid is more than she can stand to lose for the ﬁght that’s coming. She will need the help of her allies both old and new to recover what she has lost —and save Gateway City!

SUPERMAN #22

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by MICO SUAYAN, JONBOY MEYERS, and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by DAVID LAPHAM

Sweater Weather variant by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/22/25

A secret alien strike team has arrived on Earth with their sights set on the greatest weapon in the universe…Doomsday. And the only person who can save the ultimate destroyer is Superman!

While alien forces rain down on Metropolis, Superwoman trains with her new powers alongside an unlikely instructor...and you will not believe who it is!

WONDER WOMAN #17

Written by TOM KING

Art and Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and MIKE DEL MUNDO 1:25 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Sweater Weather variant by FRANK CHO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/15/25

The Battle of Wonder begins! After revealing the Sovereign and his plans to the entire nation, Wonder Woman sends in her girls to wage war against his army. Will these sidekicks have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with their mentors’ most fearsome foes?

THE NEW GODS #2

Written by RAM V

Art by EVAN CAGLE

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Birth of a New God acetate cover by EVAN CAGLE 1:25 variant cover by WALTER SIMONSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/15/25

Mr. Miracle has found himself at a crossroads. Presented with a terrible choice by his brother Orion, he must decide between venturing out to save a child he has never met—a new god made manifest—or stay home to raise a child of his own. Meanwhile, an evil awakens, driven mad by an obsession with a dead god, and sets its sights on this same child. Several forces, of good and of evil, converge on this child as his latent powers begin to reveal themselves to the world.

And while these dramas play out on Earth, the forces of an intergalactic inquisition march ever closer…

CHALLENGERS OF THE UNKNOWN #2

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by SEAN IZAAKSE

Cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/15/25

The odyssey of the Challengers continues on the Watchtower and beyond! Bracing under the strict oversight of Mister Terriﬁc in their investigation into the Godshock and still reeling from something Unknown rattling them all internally, it’s June’s turn to be shaken to the core when a strange rupture in the deepest part of the ocean draws the League’s scrutiny…and awakens the most difficult creation of her Challenger past. Guest starring Batman, Aquaman, and the Sea Devils!

THE QUESTION: ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #3

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art and cover by CIAN TORMEY

Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS and LUCIO PARRILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/15/24

As the mystery hovering over the JL Watchtower deepens, the Question—reeling from two brutal battles—must overcome her own self-doubt to get to the core of a mystery that threatens not only her but the entire Justice League. But can Renee, so far from home and the support system she built in Gotham, rely on the team she’s built around her to stave off disaster? And what does this mystery have to do with the Atom Project?

ACTION COMICS #1082

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by INAKI MIRANDA

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant covers KEN LASHLEY and KENNETH ROCAFORT

1:25 variant cover by TOM GRUMMETT

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/8/25

"Superman Superstars" continues with an unforgettable tale about Superman's greatest gift to the world...hope. Major Disaster returns to Metropolis and his old ways much to the dismay of the Man of Steel. Can his alter ego Clark Kent discover the reason behind this villain's decline back into the world of crime?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1093

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and JUAN FERREYRA

1:25 variant cover by JUAN FERREYRA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/22/25

Batman's run-in with the horriﬁc Asema has left him questioning everything. Who is Asema, how does she know Bruce Wayne, and for what foul purpose is she draining the blood of young men across the city? To ﬁnd the answers to these burning questions, the World’s Greatest Detective must plunge into the darkest corners of his city and his psyche. The very foundation of the Dark Knight is beginning to crack—can he solve this mystery before it crumbles completely?

BATGIRL #3

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Art by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by MARCIO TAKARA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/1/25

The train ride out of Gotham proves more difficult than expected for Cass and Lady Shiva as dangerous new players enter the ﬁeld. With the Unburied still hot on their trail—and seeking blood—can Batgirl actually trust her mother? Or will it lead to her certain death…?

CATWOMAN #72

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by MARIANNA IGNAZZI

Cover by SEBA FIUMARA

Variant covers by FRANK CHO and EJIKURE

1:25 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

Sweater Weather variant by NATHAN SZERDY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/15/24

As Selina dances her way through devils and the damned at a Dante’s Divine Comedy-themed party, a tale of pain and woe unfolds in Stockholm. There, Catwoman will ﬁnd the ﬁrst of her prizes as she does battle against the people after her head. By the end, Catwoman will ﬁnd herself in a literal inferno of her own making!

HARLEY QUINN #47

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by MINDY LEE

Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and JORGE FORNÉS

1:25 variant cover by KNIGHT ZHANG

Sweater Weather variant by SIMONE DI MEO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/22/25

Clayface is having a (dinner) party, and everybody’s invited…as long as their name is Clayface! We’ve got all the Clayfaces in here—Basil, Matt, Sondra, Preston, Cassius, Spanky, Alfalfa, Stymie, even Clownface (remember Clownface?)!

My latest Destruction Agency case brings me face-to-face with Clayface as I crash and burn the ultimate muck-ﬁlled family reunion harder than Aunt Ethel’s overcooked brisket at last year’s Passover seder! Oh yeah, and somebody’s gonna die in this one.

POISON IVY #29

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by JENNY FRISON and PABLO VILLALOBOS

1:25 variant cover by DOUGLAS P. LOBO

1:50 variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

Sweater Weather variant by MAHMUD ASRAR & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/1/25

Poison Ivy ventures into the wilds of Washington to uncover the true identity of the Order of the Green Knight’s mysterious leader! But when Pamela hears what they have to say, will she decide to stop ﬁghting and embrace their mission…or will she burn the operation down once and for all?

NIGHTWING #122

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and BABS TARR

1:25 variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Sweater Weather variant by YASMINE PUTRI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/15/25

Nightwing faces the memory of a dark encounter from his days ﬁghting alongside Batman as Robin—an encounter which might hold the secret of Spheric Solutions’ mysterious CEO and her machinations for the city of Blüdhaven.

TITANS #19