Ahead of debuting in The Witcher, Liam Hemsworth has another Netflix project dominating streaming – but it's been pretty panned

Liam Hemsworth might be set to take over as Geralt in The Witcher very soon, but another Netflix project of his is taking over streaming now.

Lonely Planet, which stars Hemsworth and Laura Dern, is currently the number one movie on Netflix worldwide. The film sees Dern's character, a novelist suffering from writer's block, travel to a Moroccan writer's retreat. There, she meets Hemsworth's character, and the two embark on a passionate love affair.

While the movie is proving popular on Netflix, though, it's not a hit with critics, standing at just 39% on Rotten Tomatoes. "Neither dull enough to be painful nor fun enough to be engaging, it's simply too bland to make much of an impression at all," reads The Hollywood Reporter 's review, while IndieWire says: "What would this have looked like without all that plodding plotting? Definitely sexier, definitely more fun. Smarter, too."

A first look at Hemsworth as Geralt was unveiled back in May, and it was enough to quell any doubts that he could step into the shoes left vacant by Henry Cavill.

"His look has been in development for over a year, so it's thrilling to finally share an official sneak peek of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia," The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said at the time. "Cast and crew alike have been struck by the passion, energy, and embodiment Liam has brought to the character from Day 1 – scruffy beard, iconic scar, and all! We're having so much fun filming season 4 and are excited to welcome fans along on this journey with us."

