First look at Liam Hemsworth taking over from Henry Cavill as Geralt in The Witcher will ease any lingering doubts

It's officially here, our first proper look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4 as he takes over from Henry Cavill. We had seen some blurry set pictures of his new look last week, but now we have a close up of his version of the White Wolf in all his glory. Check it out below.

The new look debuted alongside our first footage of him in action. We see him walking from behind in the smoke-filled clip with his sword and horse, before he turns around and looks at the camera.

We've got to admit, he looks pretty awesome as the White Wolf, and it seems like this new look will help ease any lingering doubts about Cavill's replacement.

"His look has been in development for over a year, so it’s thrilling to finally share an official sneak peek of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia," The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich tells Entertainment Weekly. "Cast and crew alike have been struck by the passion, energy, and embodiment Liam has brought to the character from Day 1 – scruffy beard, iconic scar, and all! We’re having so much fun filming season 4 and are excited to welcome fans along on this journey with us."

Following the first leaked looks at Hemsworth reshooting a key Cavill scene from season 3, a new report suggested how he might be introduced in season 4. We've also had the first synopsis for the new season too, which teases we'll be picking up right where we left off.

