Netflix's new #1 show called one of the "best comic book adaptations" ever made as its final season debuts

The third and final season of Sweet Tooth has hit Netflix, and is already sitting at the number-one spot on the streamer's global charts.

The family-friendly show, based on the comic book series of the same name by Jeff Lemire, is set in a dystopian universe where a virus known as The Sick has killed the majority of the human population and babies, known as 'hybrids,' are being born with animal characteristics. Gus (Christian Convery), a boy with deer antlers, embarks on a journey to find his mother.

The cast includes Will Forte, Nonso Anozie, Adel Akhtar, Aliza Vellanim, Rosalind Chao, James Brolin, Kelly Marie Tran, and Marlon Williams. The series was nominated for and brought home several awards at the 1st and 2nd Children's and Family Emmy Awards.

Season 3 currently sits at a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it one of the "best comic book adaptations" ever made and writing that it's "earned a place in Netflix’s Pantheon of great shows."

"Even as you watch those kids grow up in real life, you sort of hope that they’re going to maintain that innocence and pureness," creator and showrunner Jim Mickle told Deadline. "So that was something that we really made season three about. [Gus's] superpower is really hope and finding the best in humanity."

All three seasons of Sweet Tooth are streaming now on Netflix.