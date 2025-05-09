A new Netflix sci-fi show that's storming up the charts has a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, and it has Hideo Kojima's approval: "This is really good"

A new Netflix sci-fi TV show is storming up the global charts, and it's proving itself a hit.

The show, titled The Eternaut, based on the Argentine comic of the same name by Héctor Germán Oesterheld and Francisco Solano López, is set in Buenos Aires and sees the population decimated by a toxic snowfall of alien origins.

At the time of writing, the show sits at number two on the weekly Netflix global TV chart, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94%.

"I binge watched 3 episodes of The Eternaut. This is really good," tweeted Hideo Kojima, who is never shy sharing his movie and TV opinions.

He later added a longer tweet after finishing the whole season, which ended with: "For today's audience, perhaps weary of the usual zombie/plague-driven apocalypses, this offers a refreshing and compelling alternative. The pacing is slow and deliberate, so I recommend watching it without rushing, and definitely without spoilers. Can't wait for season 2."

Just finished watching Season 1 of “The Eternaut.” The drama, acting, direction, art design (especially the depiction of snow and the wall of cars), and VFX were all outstanding. The central themes are “an invisible enemy” and “a vast, lurking force behind it all”—very much in… pic.twitter.com/3dvmsnfgGTMay 6, 2025

"Why did no one tell me about The Eternaut?!?!" asks one fan on Twitter. "It's sort of like the love child of The Last of Us and A Quiet Place and I freakin' love it"

"Just finished season 1 of The Eternaut. A binge-worthy show you probably have not heard about (but should have)," says someone else.

Netflix has already renewed the show for season 2, just a few days after it was released. Considering the streamer can often be quick to cancel a show, this is a good sign of The Eternaut's success.

You can stream all of The Eternaut on Netflix now. For more, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows or the year's most exciting upcoming shows.