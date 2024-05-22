New Witcher report reveals why Liam Hemsworth’s first Geralt moments are a redo of a Henry Cavill scene

Recently, set photos revealed Liam Hemsworth would be re-enacting a Henry Cavill scene from a previous season in The Witcher season 4. Now, we have an inkling on why that’s the case – and it’s suitably meta.

Redanian Intelligence reports that the redo of Geralt’s beach fight with Vilgefortz in The Witcher season 3 is due to the showdown evolving into legend and being recounted to children a century later.

As per the outlet, the scene involves the storyteller tweaking the scene after a series of errors ("He didn’t look like that," he says in one moment). Eventually, a definitive version of the Vilgefortz fight emerges, but not before Liam Hemsworth showcases different looks worn by Henry Cavill’s Geralt over the years.

In truth, that’s probably the best way the show could handle the fallout from Cavill’s shock departure and the thankless task Hemsworth has in front of him: a quick, cheeky nod to the past before quickly proceeding with Liam Hemsworth as the Geralt moving forward. No erasure, just a bridge between new and old.

The Witcher season 4 is all set to be the penultimate season of the Netflix series, with season 5 bringing the show to a close. A spin-off series, focused on the Rats that saved Ciri in season 3, has reportedly been scrapped and will be reworked as flashbacks in the new season, which currently doesn’t have a release date.

A new anime, titled Sirens of the Deep, is hitting Netflix before then. Featuring game actor Doug Cockle reprising his role as Geralt, the canon adventure will take place during the events of the first season and is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story A Little Sacrifice.

