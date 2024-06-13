Euphoria and Hunger Games star to lead Amazon's Blade Runner spin-off TV series alongside Michelle Yeoh

Hunter Schafer is set to star opposite Michelle Yeoh in Amazon's Blade Runner 2099.

The TV series will serve as a follow-up to 2017's Blade Runner 2049 starring Ryan Gosling – and is set 80 years after the original Blade Runner starring Harrison Ford. Not much is known about Schafer's character, though Variety reports that Yeoh will play "a character named Olwen, described as a replicant near the end of her life."

Ridley Scott will produce, with Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) serving as showrunner. Shogun director Jonathan van Tulleken will helm the first two episodes.

The Blade Runner franchise began in 1982, with Scott's adaptation of the sci-fi novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick. The film underperformed at the box office, but would go on to become a cult classic.

Schafer can be seen next in the horror thriller Cuckoo as well as the Yorgos Lanthimos dark comedy Kinds of Kindness. She recently wrapped filming on Mother Mary, an epic melodrama co-starring Anne Hathaway.

Yeoh stars as Madame Morrible in Wicked and Wicked Part Two, as well as Dr. Karina Mogue in Avatar 3 and Avatar 4. She's also set to reprise her role as Captain Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Section 31, a special movie event based on her character from Star Trek: Discovery.

Blade Runner 2099 does not yet have a release date.