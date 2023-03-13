Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio wins Best Animated Feature Film at the Oscars 2023

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film at the 2023 Academy Awards.

The stop-motion musical animation was directed by del Toro and Mark Gustafson, and is loosely based on the 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. It reimagines the classic story of the wooden puppet come to life as the son of Geppetto and is set in Fascist Italy in the lead up to World War II.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio also features a stacked voice cast including Gregory Mann and David Bradley as Pinocchio and Geppetto. Ewan McGregor, Burn Gorman, Ron Perlman, John Turturro, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton all also star.

"Animation is cinema. Animation is not a genre," Del Toro said in his acceptance speech. "Animation is ready to be taken to the next step. Please help us. Keep animation in the conversation."

The win isn't a big surprise as the Netflix movie has been sweeping all of the major awards this season, including at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs. However, it faced some stiff competition up against Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast, and Turning Red for the award.

Last year's Best Animated Feature Film winner was Disney's Encanto.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio can be streamed on Netflix now.

