Michelle Yeoh wins Best Actress at the Oscars 2023

Michelle Yeoh has won the award for Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards.

She beat out Ana De Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), and Cate Blanchett (Tar).

Yeoh has won for her performance in A24's Everything Everywhere All At Once, which is also nominated for Best Picture. Yeoh's career spans multiple decades, making her big Hollywood debut in 1997 as Bond girl Wai Lin, the first ever Chinese Bond girl, in Tomorrow Never Dies. Yeoh had a recurring role in Star Trek: Discovery from 2017-2020, for which she earned a Saturn Award nomination for Best Guest-Starring Role on Television, and starred in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin. The actor also recently completed filming on Avatar 3, and is currently filming Avatar 4 as well as Wicked: Part One and Wicked Part Two – where she will star as Madam Morrible.

"This is a beacon of hope," Yeoh said in her acceptance speech. "And ladies, don't ever let anyone tell you that you're past your prime."

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows a Chinese-American immigrant named Evelyn (Yeoh) who, while being audited by the IRS, must connect with parallel universe versions of herself in order to stop a powerful entity from destroying the multiverse. The movie grossed over $100 million at the box office against a $25 million budget, making it A24's highest-grossing movie to date. Both Ke Huy Quan and Yeoh won Golden Globe awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress, respectively.

