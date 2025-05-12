Wicked's Michelle Yeoh will play a retired surgeon fighting for her life in a new action movie from John Wick producers

Michelle Yeoh is set to star in The Surgeon, a new action movie from Thunder Road, the production company behind John Wick.

Per Deadline, Yeoh will play a retired surgeon "who is abducted and forced to operate on a mystery patient. Though greatly outnumbered, her captors have overlooked her greatest weapon: 35 years of surgical experience, leading to an explosive and brutal confrontation during which she outwits and cuts down her enemies in a visual style that defies anything you have seen before."

The Surgeon is written and directed by real-life physician and The Resident co-creator Roshan Sethi, and there are reportedly hopes that the movie could become a franchise.

"I’m so excited to bring something brand new and innovative to the action genre based heavily on my medical background," Sethi said in a statement. "I cannot think of a better partner than Michelle, the iconic queen of action who will be using her skills in a different and surprising way in this film, and the producing teams at Thunder Road, 193, and NeoText."

Yeoh most recently starred as Madame Morrible in 2024's Wicked (a role that she'll reprise in this year's sequel, Wicked Part 2). She's no stranger to the action genre, though, and has appeared in many martial arts movies, including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies.

The Surgeon doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, get up to speed with this year's best upcoming movies with our guide to 2025's movie release dates at a glance.