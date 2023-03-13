Jamie Lee Curtis wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Oscars 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis has won Best Supporting Actress at the 95th Academy Awards.

She beat out Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows a Chinese-American immigrant named Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) who, while being audited by the IRS, must connect with parallel universe versions of herself in order to stop a powerful entity from destroying the multiverse. The movie grossed over $100 million at the box office against a $25 million budget, making it A24's highest-grossing movie to date.

Curtis played Deidre Beaubeirdre, an IRS agent who appears as multiple versions of herself in alternate universes.

This is Curtis's first Oscar win and nomination, though her career spans multiple decades: She made her big debut in John Carpenter's Halloween in 1978 and would go on to reprise her role as final girl Laurie Strode throughout the entire franchise.

"I know it looks like I am standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people....we just won an Oscar together!" Curtis said, thanking the Everything Everywhere All At Once directors the Daniels, Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu in her acceptance speech. She also thanked her late parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, both Oscar nominees during their time.

