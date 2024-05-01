10 essential Free Comic Book Day releases to pick up from your local comic shop this Saturday

Free Comic Book Day is almost upon us! Yep, this Saturday, May 4, participating comic shops around the world will have a vast number of titles that you can pick up and take home entirely for free. It's a great chance to discover new comics, preview upcoming story events, and support your local comic shop all at the same time. And hey, if you can, why not help them out even further by buying a couple of regular titles or a graphic novel while you're there too?

As ever, there are a lot of new releases this year. Rather than simply list them all, we've rounded up 10 of the FCBD special issues that we're most looking forward to...

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Absolute Power Special Edition #1

(Image credit: DC)

DC's big summer event this year sees a "trinity of evil" comprising Amanda Waller, Braniac, and Failsafe unite in an attempt to destroy the world's superheroes once and for all - you can find out more about it here. Along with Marvel's Blood Hunt, this is going to be one of the year's biggest comic events and this 32-page one-shot, which includes a brand new 12-page story by Mark Waid and Mikel Janín, as well as a recap of some of the important recent events, looks like a great place to start.

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Blood Hunt / X-Men #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here's that other big event... Marvel's absolutely massive Blood Hunt crossover begins today - and believe us, it gets off to a genuinely surprising start! You can get a preview of some of the action from the event in this special teaser issue, written by Jed MacKay, drawn by artist Sara Pichelli, and colored by Federico Blee. But that's not all... The X-Men line is undergoing a lot of changes right now and you can get a taste of the new From the Ashes era with a new Jubilee tale also included.

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Energon Universe 2024 Special #1

(Image credit: Skybound)

We're big fans of Skybound's Energon Universe books and this special issue looks like an essential grab. It features three brand new stories from the EU's three main pillars - Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Void Rivals - by series writers Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson, and Joshua Williamsonm, with art from Lorenzo De Felici, Ryan Ottley, and more. Ryan Ottley is also the artist on the FCBD exclusive cover, which features Decepticon Megatron. This one will go fast, but don't worry too much if you miss out on the big day - the same stories will be repackaged the following week as the Energon Universe special. You'll have to pay for that one though.

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Marvel Voices #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's Voices imprint launched a year ago, dedicated to celebrating creators and characters from marginalized backgrounds. This FCBD special includes a brand new adventure for Pavitr Prabhakar - the star of Spider-Man: India - by writer Nikesh Shukla, alongside a chance to "discover the legacy of the last Black Panther! Join Web-Weaver in hot pursuit of a thief in NYC! Jam out with Spider-Gwen! And see the world of the X-Men through a whole new lens."

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1

(Image credit: IDW)

IDW's long-running TMNT title recently hit its 150th issue, which also marked the departure of writer Sophie Campbell - we talked to her about it here. Fans need not fear a long wait for new adventures, however: fan-favorite writer Jason Aaron is taking over the series, which launches with a new #1 in July. This FCBD issue provides two new stories, the first a unique prelude to the new series written by Juni Ba and drawn by Fero Peniche, followed up by a classic TMNT tale from writer Paul Allor and artist Andy Kuhn.

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Doctor Who #1

(Image credit: Titan Comics)

Beloved British sci-fi institution Doctor Who is about to launch its hotly-anticipated new season on Disney Plus and the BBC - the first starring Ncuti Gatwa as the time-travelling hero. Titan Comics are joining in the excitement with a new series starring Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and companion Ruby Sunday which starts with this 24-page FCBD special written by Dan Watters and drawn by Kelsey Ramsay, who are also the creative team on the main comic. Plot details are scant, but this should be a lot of timey-wimey (sorry) fun.

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Ultimate Universe / Spider-Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man is swinging towards its 50th issue and the long-heralded return of the Goblin, with a new Goblin also on the way soon. You can get a sneak peak at what's to come with a preview of #50 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Ryan Stegman in the first half of this split FCBD issue, which also features an Ultimate Universe story featuring the debut of "a powerful new hero" in a story by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri.

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Hellboy / Stranger Things #1

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Sadly this isn't a crossover between the two horror franchises - though wouldn't that be great? It is, however, an issue that includes two brand new stories. The Hellboy adventure, titled 'The Fortune Teller', is written by series-creator Mike Mignola, and illustrated by Márk László. In it, Hellboy investigates a mysterious fortune teller who seems to know a lot about his history - making this the ideal chance for new readers to learn more about his lore. Meanwhile the Stranger Things story 'Deliver Me From Evil', by Derek Fridolfs and Jonathan Case, sees Argyle and Jonathan swapping scary stories as they make a pizza delivery.

Free Comic Book Day 2024: The Worlds of James Tynion IV #1

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

James Tynion IV is one of our most prolific current writers and his work in horror comics is particularly acclaimed. To celebrate five years of his hit series, Something is Killing the Children and the 10-year anniversary of both The Woods and Memetic, Boom! Studios have put together this specially-curated issue of some of his most frightening stories, as well as including some teasers for what's soon to come from the award-winning writer.

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Star Wars/Darth Vader #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

It's time to ignite your lightsabers because this year's Free Comic Book Day also lands on Star Wars Day (May the 4th be with you, etc.), so of course Marvel are capitalizing on that by putting out a Force-themed special. As with their superhero FCBD issues, this contains two stories. In the main Star Wars story by Charles Soule, Ibraim Roberson, and Rachelle Rosenberg, the rebels embark on a rescue mission to Echo Base. In the Darth Vader tale by Greg Pak, Ramón Rosanas, and Guru-eFX, the Dark Lord of the Sith turns to a familiar face in his hunt for Luke Skywalker.

To find out more about the comics being released this month, check out Marvel and DC's solicitations.