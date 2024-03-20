A new Goblin will debut in Amazing Spider-Man this June

Following their big moment at the end of Amazing Spider-Man #45, the Sinister Six are officially returning with their classic line-up of Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Vulture, Electro, Kraven, and Mysterio in Amazing Spider-Man #51.

But they're not the only classic Spidey villains making a big comeback in the issue. We know that Amazing Spider-Man #50 has been billed as the return of the Green Goblin, but in #52, a whole new Goblin will appear. Marvel mashed up Ed McGuiness' covers to both issues into a preview graphic, seen here:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

And though we don't know much about who the new Goblin is, it seems as though it won't be Norman Osborn, but will be "born from the sins of Norman Osborn." The color scheme in the graphic also seems to indicate it might be a full-on new Green Goblin, though we'll have to wait and see.

Norman himself is currently the Gold Goblin, a hero whose identity is publicly known. He's also a friend, mentor, and employer of Peter Parker, all thanks to the metaphysical essence of his dark side having been purged from his body some time ago.

Those "sins" are now housed in a magical spear that has the effect of bringing out the worst in someone when they're stabbed with it, as happened to Peter back in Amazing Spider-Man #35 and #36 before Norman contained them again - meaning that spear could turn just about anybody into a Goblin.

There's also the chance that it could be as simple as Norman himself becoming a new kind of Goblin, but that doesn't seem like the level of twist Marvel is teasing here, as we're already expecting the return of Norman as the Green Goblin in some capacity or another.

Amazing Spider-Man #51 goes on sale June 5 followed by #52 two weeks later on June 19.

Norman Osborn is one of the best Spider-Man villains of all time.