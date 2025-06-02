Bring on the Bad Guys: Green Goblin #1 reveals Norman Osborn's secret pact with Mephisto
Get an early look at interior pages from Bring on the Bad Guys: Green Goblin #1
Norman Osborn is currently reformed in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, working to make up for his long list of misdeeds as the Green Goblin. But that villainous history is on full display in Bring on the Bad Guys: Green Goblin, which digs into an unseen part of Norman Osborn's history, in which he struck a secret bargain with none other than the devilish Mephisto.
Here's a gallery of interior pages from the issue by writers Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan, and artist Matteo Della Fonte, showing Norman making his deal with the devil and then immediately jetting off on his Goblin Glider to take on Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man.
Check it out:
"An ALL-NEW piece of Norman Osborn’s villainous history…REVEALED! THE GREEN GOBLIN is one of the most terrifying villains in the Marvel universe – thanks to a deal with Mephisto," reads Marvel's official description of Bring on the Bad Guys: Green Goblin #1. "But what does the SOUL FORGE have to do with it? Part TWO of SEVEN Villainous One-Shots!"
Writer Marc Guggenheim is acting as a showrunner of sorts for the saga, writing the initial Bring on the Bad Guys: Doctor Doom chapter, while also working alongside the writers of the other Bring on the Bad Guys one-shots to craft a story that spans all seven entries.
The new Bring on the Bad Guys event is, of course, an homage to the classic 1976 Bring on the Bad Guys, an early collection of Marvel Comics showing the origins of some of the most feared villains in the Marvel Universe.
Bring on the Bad Guys: Green Goblin #1 goes on sale July 2.
Green Goblin makes the list of the best Marvel Comics villains of all time.
