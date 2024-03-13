One of Marvel's oldest supervillain teams just reunited with its classic line-up

Following the end of Gang War, Amazing Spider-Man #45 sets up the next big threat that Spider-Man will face. But it's more than just one big villain - it's six.

And if you've been a fan of Spider-Man long enough, you know exactly how dangerous that number can be for the Friendly Neighborhood Wall-Crawler.

Spoilers ahead for Amazing Spider-Man #45

Much of Amazing Spider-Man #45 by writer Zeb Wells, artist Carmen Carnero, colorist Marcio Menyz, and letterer Joe Caramagna deals with Spider-Man sneaking into the Ravencroft Institute for the Criminally Insane to visit Mary Jane's Aunt Anna Watson, who is confined there after experiencing a murderous rampage caused by the anti-mutant group Orchis poisoning medicine from the fallen mutant nation of Krakoa.

Spider-Man delivers a cure for the poison to Aunt Anna, whose murderous rage subsides. She elects to stay in confinement as a result of her actions, in which she hurt people due to being poisoned. Spidey reluctantly leaves her, respecting her decision.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Back at OsCorp, Peter tries to resign, to focus more on being Spider-Man. But Norman Osborn rejects his resignation, telling him to stay on at full salary while still operating as Spider-Man, further cementing the growing bond between Peter and Norman.

Returning to Ravencroft with Mary Jane to visit Anna, Peter is taken aback when he sees the Sandman in the institute. Peter approaches him under the premise that they share a mutual friend, calling him William Baker (his real name). Sandman appreciates the recognition, stating that they all want to call him by his supervillain name or by his alias Flint Marko, telling Peter that he turned himself in for treatment.

But when Peter mentions that their mutual friend is Spider-Man, Sandman flips out, with a "sonic inhibitor" that he wears pulling him back together before he can cause any harm. Apologetically, Sandman tells Peter to give Spider-Man a warning - that Flint Marko, his evil side, is trying to come out - and that "they want him out too."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Though Sandman doesn't tell Peter who "they" are, Peter knows, and we're shown explicitly on the next page exactly who it is - the rest of the original Sinister Six: Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, Kraven, Vulture, and Electro.

The Sinister Six has been an ongoing threat in Spider-Man's life since they were first brought together by Doctor Octopus back in 1964's Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Usually led by Doc Ock, the Sinister SIx has had numerous different incarnations and spin-off teams over the years.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But now, with the original team back together (with Sandman trying to avoid being sucked in again), Spider-Man may be facing one of his most deadly threats in some time. And with the return of the Green Goblin already foreshadowed for Amazing Spider-Man #50, it's looking like Peter Parker is going to be dealing with most of his top enemies for a while, with Chasm and Hallow's Eve also set to return before #50.

Amazing Spider-Man #45 is out now from Marvel Comics. Amazing Spider-Man #46 goes on sale March 27.

