Spider-Man faces down overwhelming odds as he goes up against a nightmare gallery of his fiercest foes in Amazing Spider-Man #2
What is Spider-Man's worst nightmare? Going up against basically his entire rogues' gallery at once has to be close to the top of the list, and that's exactly what Spidey seems to be up against in this early preview of interior pages from Amazing Spider-Man #2.
The pages pick up right where the end of Amazing Spider-Man #1 left off, with Peter Parker suddenly coming face-to-face with an entire cadre of his worst enemies, going on the run across the city as villains such as Kraven, Carnage, Doctor Octopus, and many more try to run him down.
But is all as it seems? There's a lot of evidence that Peter's hallucinating, and that the villains may be all in his head – and what's more, his hallucinations seem to be connected to whatever it is that sent Rhino into a frenzy in Amazing Spider-Man #1.
Here's the gallery of pages by writer Joe Kelly, artist Pepe Larraz, colorist Marte Gracia, and letterer Joe Caramagna, along with the cover by Larraz and Gracia:
"RHINO RAMPAGE! What amped Rhino up from criminal super-bruiser to rampaging disaster machine?" asks Marvel's official solicitation for Amazing Spider-Man #2. "We aren't spilling, but it just amped up Spider-Man! That's right, Spider-Man is going in and out of control of his senses trying to figure out how to get full control of his body. And the only people who can help are Norman Osborn and… Peter's long-lost childhood best friend?!"
Peter's childhood friend Brian Nehring came back into his life in Amazing Spider-Man #1, helping Peter get a new job after he recently left OsCorp.
And speaking of OsCorp, Norman Osborn announced in the previous issue that he now plans to dedicate all of OsCorp's operations to help make up for his previous crimes as the Green Goblin and as director of HAMMER.
Amazing Spider-Man #2 goes on sale April 23.
