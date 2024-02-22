Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men and all of Marvel's May 2024 solicitations revealed

Everyone knows the rhyme about April showers and May flowers, but in Marvel Comics' just-released full May 2024 solicitations, it's all about massive showers of blood raining across the Marvel Universe as vampires invade in a big way in the publisher's big summer event Blood Hunt .

And when we say massive, we mean massive, as the event will encompass nearly 60 issues of comics counting the main series, its extra bloody red-band edition , and all the tie-in limited series, one-shots, and ongoing series.

That includes no less than eight tie-in limited series running for 3-4 issues each, featuring characters such as Black Panther, the Midnight Sons, Union Jack, Blade, and more. Meanwhile, there are also seven ongoing titles that will tie-in directly with Blood Hunt , including Avengers, Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and many others. And that's not mentioning the six one-shots, which star Hulk, Werewolf By Night, and a whole variety of X-Men.

But it's not all Blood Hunt in Marvel's May 2024 solicitations. There's also the high-octane fun of Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII , written by Joe Kelly, who made Deadpool into the hero he is today. And then there's Doom #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Sanford Greene , which tells the future tale of Doom's last stand against none other than Galactus.

But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's May 2024 solicitations followed by all of the comics and trades. If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Upcoming Marvel Comics May 2024: Spotlight

Editor's Note Editor's Note Will Salmon Comics Editor As we mentioned above, Marvel is going all in on the sprawling Blood Hunt event in May, so I wanted to use this little column to pick out a couple of titles outside of that humongous event. First up is Doom, which unites two great creators in Jonathan Hickman and Sanford Greene, in a story that sounds like an epic smackdown between two of the greatest comics villains of all time. Doom versus Galactus? C'mon, who isn't here for that?

Next up, Wolverine #50 brings the Sabretooth War arc to a close with a celebratory issue that raises a toast to both 50 issues of this run and 50 years of Logan himself with a number of stories including one by the great Larry Hama.

Finally, we've reached the end of Avengers: Twilight - and what a series it's been, bringing a Dark Knight Returns vibe to Earth's Mightiest Heroes. It all comes to a head here and I can't wait to see how Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña stick the landing on this one. As ever it's a packed month from Marvel, but whatever you choose, happy reading and I'll see you back here next month.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #1 (OF 3)

JOE KELLY (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C) • Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE • VARIANT COVER BY Gabriele Dell'Otto

Virgin Variant cover by Gabriele Dell'Otto

Windowshades Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

WADE WILSON AND LOGAN AT THE ENDS OF THE EARTH – AND EACH OTHER’S THROATS!

• The most intensely mismatched team-up in comics and pop culture – the best there is and the merc with the mouth – undergoes a radical change as we kick off a three-part, globe-spanning saga for the ages!

• The mysterious DELTA believes in change. Change is good. But as he sets his sights on DEADPOOL, and WOLVERINE is caught up in the plot, is the third time really the charm, or the curse?

• Get ready for WWIII to erupt on the scene with the wildest duo in comics from legends Joe Kelly (DEADPOOL, UNCANNY X-MEN) and Adam Kubert (WOLVERINE, UNCANNY X-MEN)!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 5) – RED BAND EDITION [POLYBAGGED]

JED MACKAY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

EXPANDED AND UNEXPURGATED – AND POLYBAGGED FOR YOUR PROTECTION – THE RED BAND EDITION OF BLOOD HUNT #1 CONTAINS ADDITIONAL PAGES OF UNEXPURGATED MATERIAL THAT ARE TOO EXPLICIT FOR THE REGULAR EDITION!

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$6.99

BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 5)

JOE KELLY (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C) • Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE • VARIANT COVER BY Gabriele Dell'Otto

Virgin Variant cover by Gabriele Dell'Otto

Windowshades Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

WADE WILSON AND LOGAN AT THE ENDS OF THE EARTH – AND EACH OTHER’S THROATS!

• The most intensely mismatched team-up in comics and pop culture – the best there is and the merc with the mouth – undergoes a radical change as we kick off a three-part, globe-spanning saga for the ages!

• The mysterious DELTA believes in change. Change is good. But as he sets his sights on DEADPOOL, and WOLVERINE is caught up in the plot, is the third time really the charm, or the curse?

• Get ready for WWIII to erupt on the scene with the wildest duo in comics from legends Joe Kelly (DEADPOOL, UNCANNY X-MEN) and Adam Kubert (WOLVERINE, UNCANNY X-MEN)!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DOOM #1

JONATHAN HICKMAN & SANFORD GREENE (W) • SANFORD GREENE (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

DOCTOR DOOM MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

DOCTOR DOOM MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

IN THE NEAR FUTURE…DOOM ALONE MUST SAVE THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

Legendary creators Jonathan Hickman (ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN, G.O.D.S.) and Sanford Greene (Bitter Root) send Doctor Doom on a journey unlike any he has undertaken before! With Valeria Richards at his side, Doom goes on a quest to harness more power than any human has ever wielded before in order to try to stop Galactus from bringing about the death of the universe!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

AVENGERS #14

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN! NEW TEAM LINEUP DEBUTS!

• With the current Avengers tied up and under siege during BLOOD HUNT, Captain Marvel calls for aid – and who better to assemble a new team of Avengers than Steve Rogers?

• Captain America gathers the forces of Quicksilver, Hawkeye, Hercules and Hazmat to take on the hordes of vampires attacking all over the world.

• And when they encounter an organized army of vampires in uniform led by a surprise villain, it gets personal!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS with MARV WOLFMAN, NIKESH SHUKLA & more! (W)

ED McGUINNESS with TERRY DODSON & more! (A) • Cover by ED McGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

VIRGIN NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA SR. • VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

GUESS WHO'S BACK?!

• THE GREEN GOBLIN RETURNS in this landmark and massive issue of ASM that boasts not only a double-sized main story but some instant Spider-Man classics by legends and legends to be!

• The Sins of Norman Osborn have found their way home and Norman shows his true color – green. But is it truly that simple?

• Spidey and Gobby’s brutal fight is one for the ages and you don’t want to miss this ending.

• PLUS! MARV WOLFMAN RETURNS TO SPIDER-MAN! NIKESH SHUKLA tells a story that will stay with you for a long time. And more!

80 PGS./Rated T …$9.99

Marvel Comics May 2024 Comic Books

BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

CONNECTING VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

FANGS VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

The vampires' first strike has laid low the world, and their endless legions run riot across the planet. The broken Avengers join the fighters of the Midnight Mission and unlikely allies BLOODLINE and DRACULA in seeking out the one man who can do something about this: Doctor Strange. But after the apocalyptic events of BLOOD HUNT #1, what is left of Earth's Sorcerer Supreme?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 5) – RED BAND EDITION [POLYBAGGED]

JED MACKAY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

The streets run red with blood as maestro of mayhem Pepe Larraz offers new vistas of carnage in this special expanded RED BAND edition that’s so much more graphic and explicit that we’ve had to polybag it to keep those weak of heart from experiencing its intensity!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

DANNY LORE (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

BLOOD RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ALL WILL BOW TO THE LORD OF VAMPIRES!

• BLADE is Dracula’s ultimate nemesis: the most formidable vampire hunter in the world.

• BLADE is Brielle Brooks’ father: the man who’s training her to follow in his footsteps.

• But during the BLOOD HUNT, when day is night and all is not as it appears, these enemies may find their interests – however briefly – aligned…for the fate of humanity?!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

BRYAN HILL (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

BLOOD RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE RETURN OF THE MIDNIGHT SONS!

The original Midnight Sons reunite to deal with the vampire threat unleashed in BLOOD HUNT! But first they must defeat one of their own: Blade!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ • BLOOD RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

UNION JACK PAINTS THE UK RED!

• As vampires inherit the Earth, one lone man has made it his mission to protect it.

• But what does Joey Chapman, UNION JACK have up his sleeves? And will it be enough?

• And WHO will Union Jack have to face to keep London from falling?

• CAVAN SCOTT and KEV WALKER bring you a UNION JACK story like you’ve never seen before!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

BLOOD HUNTERS #1 (OF 4)

MARK RUSSELL, CHRISTOS GAGE & ERICA SCHULTZ (W)

BOB QUINN, JAVIER GARRÒN & BERNARD CHANG (A) • Cover by GREG LAND

BOOK COVER VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • BLOOD RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The first in a new anthology series that explores how the shattering events of BLOOD HUNT cover the breadth of the Marvel Universe! HAWKEYE is on the run – but does he have enough trick arrows in his quiver to avoid both the long arm of the law AND vampires out for his blood?! MAN-WOLF and J. JONAH JAMESON do a little father-son bonding – while also fighting for their lives against a horde of bloodsuckers! And, in a continuing story, with CLOAK missing in action DAGGER strikes out in search of new and surprising allies. Witness the genesis of Marvel’s wildest team yet: the BLOOD HUNTERS! It all begins here!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

CHERYL LYNN EATON (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO • BLOOD RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

T’CHALLA THE VAMPIRE! A KEY BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN!

Spinning directly from the events in the BLOOD HUNT series, Black Panther finds himself transformed into a vampire and tasked with carrying out a key mission for the vampire overlord. But even a dark transformation won’t keep T’Challa from his duties to Wakanda – for better or for worse…

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #33

AL EWING (W) • JUAN FERREYRA (A) • Cover by CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY • VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN!

As the earth is smothered in eternal night, VENOM unleashes their lethal justice on the hordes of bloodsucking vampires threatening the innocents of New York City. But there’s one vampiric foe that thirsts not for blood – but for SYMBIOTES! Vampires aren’t the only threat – the dead now rise! LEE PRICE, one-time host to the Venom symbiote, has been ripped from his grave. And he’s got a bone…or a brain to pick…with his old partner!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #5

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by Davide Paratore

VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN – CRY FOR THE MOON!

For the new and vengeful Moon Knight, taking Marc Spector’s name isn’t enough – as he now turns his sights (AND FISTS) on everything Marc held dear in life!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • BLOOD RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

• The vampire onslaught of BLOOD HUNT reaches worldwide all the way down to NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, home of the STRANGE ACADEMY!

• DOYLE DORMAMMU, SHAYLEE, TOTH, ZOE, GERMÁN get embroiled in an adventure that will take them around the Marvel Universe and right into the center of the BLOOD HUNT action!

• That’s right, the kids from the best new series of the decade find themselves at center stage of the Marvel event of 2024!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #15

JED MACKAY (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN!

Picking up immediately after the shocking events of BLOOD HUNT #1, Strange and Clea must help the heroes of Earth fight back against the vampire army! But is it already too late for our Sorcerer Supreme?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

BLOOD RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Spinning directly out of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49, Spidey’s role in BLOOD HUNT becomes clear and it involves, of course, MORBIUS!

That’s right, the Web-Slinger’s main vampiric villain Michael Morbius is involved in the big vampire play and Peter has to figure out if he needs to take out his fanged foe or SAVE HIM?!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SAMNEE

DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO PASTROVICCHIO

DISNEY WHAT IF? BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO PASTROVICCHIO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN!

• Vampires are running rampant through New York City and while the Avengers are caught in the middle, someone has to take care of the citizens of the Big Apple. That person?

• Yep, Spider-Man.

• But if only it were that simple. Things never are and this issue leads directly into Spider-Man’s larger role in BLOOD HUNT!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #4

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

SHURI SEIZES THE THRONE!

• With T’Challa missing and presumed dead, Wakanda needs a new leader.

• Shuri wants war against Ra and Khonshu more than T’Challa ever did, but at what cost?

• Meanwhile, Black Panther must learn from his new allies, the freedom fighters Killmonger and Storm!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #5

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL • VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

THE SECRET HISTORY OF HARRY OSBORN!

• How does the heir apparent of Oscorp become a masked vigilante?

• And what does Green Goblin know of the true status of the world he lives in?

• All and more will be revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #3

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE MYSTERIOUS MAYSTORM, REVEALED!

• Maystorm’s origin! Mei Igarashi was a regular girl until she discovered her unusual abilities and her hair changed from brown to white…

• And how she came to idolize a mysterious freedom fighter in Africa who also harnesses the power of the storm!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY #1 (of 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL • GOLD VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

SILVER VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY RON RANDALL • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

LONG LIVE…THE KING IN PURPLE!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN legend and VENOM co-creator DAVID MICHELINIE triumphantly returns to tell another all-new, heart-pounding, brain-eating tale set in EDDIE BROCK’S earliest days! This time, he’s teaming up with VENOM and DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE artist extraordinaire GERARDO SANDOVAL! Venom has made a new enemy. And their bond will be tested like never before when a foe with the power to alter reality itself threatens to tear Eddie’s world apart, starting with his symbiote!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

HELLVERINE #1 (OF 4)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Spoiler Variant Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Foil Variant Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

Variant Cover by MARK TEXEIRA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK TEXEIRA

Variant Cover by KEVIN EASTMAN • Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Variant Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

RIDE TO HELL AND BACK IN HELLVERINE’S FIRST EVER SOLO SERIES!

Because you demanded it – the return of the HELLVERINE! When a DEMONIC FORCE known as BAGRA-GHUL first came to earth, it brought LOGAN and GHOST RIDER together to hunt it before it possessed WOLVERINE. But now, in the present day, what event will put the Hellverine back on the streets…and is he slashing his hellfire claws for good or evil? And, introducing the ALL-NEW HELLFIRE WARRIORS!

Don’t miss the launch of the all-new series, brought to you by Hellverine co-creator Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, GHOST RIDER) and blazing hot talent Julius Ohta (ALIEN, VENOM)!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

GET FURY #1 (OF 5)

GARTH ENNIS (W) • JACEN BURROWS (A) • Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY JACEN BURROWS • VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

GARTH ENNIS RETURNS TO MARVEL - WITH NICK FURY AND FRANK CASTLE AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN!

It’s 1971, there is a war raging in Vietnam, and Nick Fury has been captured by the Viet Cong. At this moment, they don’t quite understand that they have in their possession a man who knows enough secrets to damage the United States beyond comprehension. The C.I.A., however, DOES realize this and they can’t risk their enemy getting those secrets, so they dispatch the most deadly man in the U.S. Army – LT. FRANK CASTLE.

32 PGS./Rated MAX …$3.99

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1

ANN NOCENTI (W) • LEE FERGUSON (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

DEADLY FOES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN

THE AVENGING ANGEL LOSES HIMSELF IN A DANGEROUS MAZE OF THE MIND!

• A mysterious card has lured the dashing Warren Worthington III, A.K.A.. ANGEL of the X-MEN, to a quiet New York City street…where he will undergo a torturous trial unlike any he’s ever faced before!

• A brand-new villain has it out for mutantkind – and aims to start by knocking Angel out of the sky!

• PLUS: Includes a reprinting of MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE #68 by Mark Gruenwald, Ralph Macchio and Ron Wilson – a classic Angel-and-Thing team-up tale of daring, drama, doom…and disco?!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

AVENGERS TWILIGHT #6 (OF 6)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DANIEL ACUÑA (A) • Cover A by ALEX ROSS

COVER B BY DANIEL ACUÑA • VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

LIGHTNING BOLT VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

LIGHTNING BOLT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

The end has come! A horrific bomb has been dropped and its fallout can’t be contained! AVENGERS and DEFENDERS rise up to save the world, but death stalks them all! The senses-shattering series concludes here in an epic you have to see to believe!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #3

Benjamin Percy (W) • Danny Kim (A) • Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

VARIANT COVER BY Mark Texeira • VARIANT COVER BY Salvador Larroca

THE HOOD BRINGS THE HELLFIRE!

The new Ghost Rider plans his bloody takeover of Chicago’s criminal underworld! Will Johnny Blaze be able to claw his way back from the brink of death to reclaim the Spirit of Vengeance?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DEADPOOL #2

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS • VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

SATURDAY MORNING CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

After botching the Montreal job and making a new enemy out of DEATH GRIP, Deadpool had the great idea to start his own boutique mercenary agency (definitely his idea! Not at all Agent Gao’s!) But a startup is a lot of work, so Wade asks TASKMASTER to run it! Their first assignment? Finding out who this Death Grip is and why he's so interested in Wade.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

KID VENOM #2 (OF 4)

TAIGAMI (W) • TAIGAMI (A/C) • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA • VARIANT COVER BY STAN SAKAI

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

STORM THE GATES!

• New allies join forces to protect the city against the unknown!

• Could the mysterious item KINTARO found hold the key to the Multiverse?

• If so…only KID VENOM can unlock it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #2 (OF 4)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

ENTER SANDMAN!

• While NORMAN OSBORN deals with the fallout of an attempt on his son Harry’s life…

• PETER PARKER struggles to keep himself together.

• What better way to work out your problems than putting on the mask to take down FLINT MARKO: THE SANDMAN!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #3

GREG WEISMAN (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Love is in the air at the Empire State University Coffee Bean as Miles Morales and Kamala Khan get their first date alongside Peter Parker and – GWEN STACY?!

• You aren’t going to believe this issue of the best new book of 2024.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #2

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • CHRIS CAMPANA (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Gwen is reunited with PETER PARKER: SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN and SILK but it isn’t the friendly neighborhood welcome you’d expect. Lots of spider-secrets on all sides. Plus: Why is KRAVEN alive?!? And he’s not the only classic Spider-foe Gwen will have to face!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #3 (OF 4)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

HAWKEYE HAS BEEN POISONED!

And his only chance at survival is the Black Widow’s unpredictable and vindictive symbiote – what could go wrong? A lot, as it turns out – because the fugitive pair has landed in the crosshairs of Black Widow’s old enemy, Damon Dran!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #3 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BOND OF BROTHERS!

Miguel O’Hara, the SPIDER-MAN of 2099, is more powerful than ever before thanks to bonding to a symbiote. But the cost may prove too high as its violent tendencies and VENOM 2099’s nefarious influence begin to take hold. Will Miguel trade responsibility for power? Can Nueva York survive Spider-Man without limits?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #20

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GORAN PAVLOV

Miles Morales, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, faces his greatest challenge yet – BABY SITTING HIS LITTLE SISTER BILLIE! But wasn’t he supposed to fight crime with Shift? Oh, and there was a thing with Ms. Marvel! Oh no! He forgot to call Ganke back! And he’s an hour late to meet Starling?! Miles’ world is spinning, and he has no idea that it’s all about to get turned upside down!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #7

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

• Five words: Otto Octavius, the Superior Spider-Boy.

• That's all you need to know. What? Do you want us to spoil EVERYTHING? Read the book.

• Superior Spider-Boy?! HOW? Why would we do that? Was this the plan all along?! SHHH! We didn't even want to tell you THAT much. Hope you're happy now. Look, JUST READ THE BOOK.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-BOY #7

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA & TY TEMPLETON (A) • Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH • VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

It's the slam-bam conclusion to Spider-Boy's first big multi-part adventure! And all of his amazing friends are showing up to help! Guest-starring: CAPTAIN AMERICA, THOR, SQUIRREL GIRL, THE TOY SOLDIER, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, and PETER PARKER: SPIDER-MAN!

And featuring a major turning point in the life of Bailey Briggs! His life (and this comic) will never be the same again! You do NOT want to miss this one, Spidey-B fans!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #7

STEVE FOXE (W) • Ig Guara (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Following the shocking revelations about her son's fate, Spider-Woman has returned to her old stomping grounds of San Francisco...where she discovers that a brand-new group of young heroes have burst onto the scene! But why does Jess have a sinking feeling that there's more to these teens than meets the eye?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

JACKPOT AND BLACK CAT #3 (OF 4)

CELESTE BRONFMAN (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A)

COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

Variant Cover by TBA

Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

• The mysterious and deadly blackmail ring of NYC comes to a head, with our heavy-hitting heroines’ heads on the block!

• Black Cat will need all her luck and Jackpot is going to have to hit it big if they have a chance of saving the city!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #4 (OF 4)

NILAH MAGRUDER & ALEX SEGURA (W) • MARCUS WILLIAMS & SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by CHAD WAYNE HARDIN • VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

SPIDER-WOMAN VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES

SPIDER-WOMAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES

• Witness the comic-book debut of the SPIDER-WOMAN from the smash hit ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE MOVIE!

• That’s right, the Jessica Drew that stole that great movie is coming to the comics with a story from NILAH MAGRUDER and MARCUS WILLIAMS working with the filmmakers!

• And if that’s not enough, witness the true birth of the Spider-Society setting up the next SPIDER-VERSE storytelling epic!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-PUNK: ARMS RACE #4 (OF 4)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A) • COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

VARIANT COVER BY PAT GLEASON • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

ARMED AND DANGEROUS!

• The climactic battle between the SPIDER-BAND and DOC OCK takes off!

• Witness the most CINEMATIC battle this year!

• Here’s hoping Earth-138 has a DAMAGE CONTROL!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WHAT IF?... VENOM #4 (OF 5)

JEREMY HOLT (W) • Diogenes Neves (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE SYMBIOTE OF MISCHIEF!

As the Venom symbiote’s tendrils have slithered through every corner of the Marvel Universe, they’ve now drawn the attention of LOKI, who believes this incarnation of the Venom symbiote and the hosts it has chosen to bond to stand poised to become the most DANGEROUS BEINGS IN THIS OR ANY REALITY!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CARNAGE #7

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY Juan Ferreyra

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Liz Allan makes a discovery that changes the symbiote balance of power! Flash and Cletus are both armed with surprising weapons! Carnage’s followers take their fight IRL, but Cletus begins to question his godliness.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

G.O.D.S. #8

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY JAMIE MCKELVIE

COSMIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

If you could go back and erase the biggest mistake you’ve ever made, would you? Of course you would. So let’s do that. And let the pieces fall where they may.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: THE WEDDING SPECIAL #1

YOON HA LEE, M. LOUIS AND MORE! (W) • TBA (A) • Cover by JAN BAZALDUA

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WEDDING EXTRAVAGANZA!

Mystique and Destiny are one of the most beloved – and longest running – gay couples in history. Somewhere in their 100+ years together, the pair married, but we’ve never seen the event on the page. This year, Marvel’s Voices: Pride makes history with Marvel’s first woman-to-woman wedding! And with a couple as complex as these two, you know there’s a lot more to the story. We promise party crashing! Villainy! Romance! In the classic tradition of Fantastic Four Annual #3 and X-Men #30, this anthology will be a must-read for every comics fan. Featuring the Marvel debuts of award-winning writers Yoon Ha Lee (Ninefox Gambit, Machineries of Empire) and M. Louis (Agents of the Realm), and much more talent to be announced!

88 PAGES/ONE-SHOT/RATED T+...$9.99

WOLVERINE #49

VICTOR LAVALLE & BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES Variant Cover by E.M. GIST

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER by TBA • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT by DAVID NAKAYAMA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER by Elena Casagrande • VARIANT COVER by MAHMUD ASRAR

ARMOR UP FOR THE PENULTIMATE PART OF SABRETOOTH WAR!

WOLVERINE is powerless – but not defenseless. FORGE made LOGAN one last invention, and with the lives of the X-MEN and all mutants on the line, it’s time to unleash the ultimate weapon! COLLECTORS’ NOTE: Featuring the full debut of the Adamantium Armor!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

WOLVERINE #50

BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE, LARRY HAMA & MORE (W)

CORY SMITH, GEOFF SHAW, JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, DANIEL PICCIOTTO & MORE (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES Variant Cover by GREG LAND

SNIKT VARIANT COVER by JUSTIN MASON • Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN • Variant Cover by Jonas Scharf

Saturday Morning Variant cover by TBA

Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER • Virgin Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER

CREED VS. LOGAN – THE FINAL SHOWDOWN!

It’s all come down to this: the final battle between WOLVERINE and SABRETOOTH. The Sabretooth War concludes in the way it began – a violent, bloody battle – but WHO will be left standing?

Plus: Special short stories celebrating fifty issues of this run and 50 YEARS OF WOLVERINE, from legendary Logan scribes including Larry Hama, as well as a final send-off from Benjamin Percy and Javi Fernández, and some special SURPRISES!

64 PGS./Parental Advisory …$7.99

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #5 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GOMEZ • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MS. MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY AKA • MS. MARVEL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

THE BATTLE FOR THE FUTURE!

It all comes down to this – Orchis versus the X-Men, winner take the future! Orchis has pushed mutantkind to their lowest point ever, but that just means the X-Men have had to fight back like never before. Will it be enough? We continue to barrel toward the conclusion of the Krakoan Age as the two stories that are one come to an end!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #5 (OF 5)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

JEAN GREY VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA SWABY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

JEAN GREY VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA SWABY

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE BATTLE FOR ALL TIME!

The X-epic concludes in a battle between those who are outside time and that which is now and forever...and the result is being decided by whether someone can ultimately make the right choice. The end of the Krakoan Age barrels our way as the two series that are one conclude!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #34

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C)

SHADOWCAT MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

SHADOWCAT MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

THE END IS NIGH!

The Krakoan Age is nearly at an end…and what might be the final battle of the heroes of Krakoa! One last stop before the fall and rise come to their conclusion…and everything changes!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #18

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Patch Zircher (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT BY PETE WOODS

SIDE BY SIDE WITH…MAGNETO!

• For years, the Master of Magnetism was Iron Man’s greatest fear.

• But to take down Orchis, will Tony have to work with the X-Men’s former adversary?

• And will a fight against every Sentinel on Earth be too much for even these two powerhouses?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN: FOREVER #3 (OF 4)

KIERON GILLEN (W)

LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by MARK BROOKS

QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

NOW…

War in Krakoa! A hunt in the White Hot Room! And a heartwarming family reunion (by which we mean "possibly involving setting fire to someone's heart with a flamethrower"). Spinning out from RISE OF THE POWERS OF X and IMMORTAL X-MEN comes a must-read for the conclusion of the Krakoan Age!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN: FOREVER #4 (OF 4)

KIERON GILLEN (W)

LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by MARK BROOKS

QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY Jim Rugg

…AND FOREVER!

Our secrets, sinister or otherwise, are over. X-MEN FORVER ends with a question – after everything, do we have Hope or not? From between the pages of IMMORTAL X-MEN and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X, the final secrets of the Krakoan Age are revealed here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #3 (OF 4)

IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA (W) • SCOTT GODLEWSKI (A) • Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

IT’S A MUTANT-EAT-MUTANT WORLD!

Ms. Marvel knew she was going to have to put up with a lot as a mutant but her own mutant friends turning into zombies and trying to eat her is a bridge too far! And she thought being an Avenger was hard!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEAPON X-MEN #3 (OF 4)

Christos Gage (W) • Yildiray ÇINAR (A)

COVER BY Dike Ruan

Variant Cover by YILDIRAY ÇINAR

Variant Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

THE WOLVERINES TAKE ON A CLASSIC VILLAIN!

Onslaught’s moved on to another world – and on this one, Selene’s got her life-draining talons sunk in deep, with the help of some unexpected allies! Will the Wolverines side with one evil against the other? And how is a figure from Jane Howlett's past involved in all this? With her loyalty tested, one of the Logans refusing to pop his claws and another just as likely to join a zombie army as fight one, the Phoenix’s multiversal army is fracturing fast...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WEAPON X-MEN #4 (OF 4)

Christos Gage (W) • Yildiray ÇINAR (A)

COVER BY Dike Ruan

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

THE IMMORTAL ONSLAUGHT!

The all-powerful Onslaught has decided to become truly all-powerful...by adding the Phoenix Force to its own incalculable might! And one of the Wolverines is about to help him get there by turning against their leader, Phoenix. Old Man Logan, Age of Apocalypse, Zombie, Earth X and Jane Howlett – the Wolverines of five tragic universes – come to the end of their multiversal journey...but will it be their end as well?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN '97 #3 (OF 4)

STEVE FOXE (W) • SALVA ESPÍN (A) • COVER BY Todd Nauck

JUBILEE MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

JUBILEE MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DANGER ABLAZE!

Powerful new foes descend on the X-Men, endangering not just our merry mutants – but any innocent civilians caught in the crossfire! Will humanity’s improved opinion of mutants survive the chaos – and will one member of the team find herself pushed past her limits? Find out in the penultimate installment of the official prelude to the hit new Disney+ TV show!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #4 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W)

EDGAR SALAZAR (A)

Cover by PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY Dan Jurgens

THE HAND’S DIABOLICAL PLAN –

AND THEIR FIERCEST WARRIOR!

WOLVERINE and CAPTAIN AMERICA race to defeat the HAND’s ULTIMATE WARRIOR! But a much darker fate awaits the BLACK WIDOW if this heroic trio can’t stop MATSU’O and the Hand’s decades-long plan! Plus: MEET the SAIKO-JONIN and discover how they will alter our heroes’ destinies! X-Men Legend Chris Claremont’s all-new, in-continuity adventure continues!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

CABLE #4 (OF 4)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • SCOT EATON (A)

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

TIME'S RUN OUT –

THE NEOCRACY IS AT YOUR DOOR!

• As the fate of the world hangs in the balance, Cable faces both a devastating betrayal and an impossible decision!

• Will he be able to stem the tides of the Neocracy, or will he and the rest of the Marvel Universe be subsumed? Don't miss out on this explosive series finale!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #98 FACSIMILE EDITION – NEW PRINTING!

Written by ROB LIEFELD & FABIAN NICIEZA • Penciled by ROB LIEFELD

Cover by ROB LIEFELD • VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The dynamic debut of Deadpool! It’s the beginning of the end for the New Mutants as Cable continues his reinvention of the squad into his own paramilitary force! But their numbers are dwindling – and Rictor’s about to be the next member making his exit! Meanwhile, Deadpool makes his entrance – but he’s not looking to join. He’s been hired to kill Cable! With swords, guns, an accelerated healing factor and an unstoppable mouth, this merc is set to make a big splash! But who is the new mystery woman riding to the rescue? Cable called, and she came. Enter: Domino! Prepare for high-octane mutant action from the bombastic 1990s! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #98.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #256 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by RON FRENZ

Cover by RON FRENZ

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

Continuing the facsimile celebration of the early days of Spider-Man’s black costume – before he knew it was an alien symbiote intending to bond with him forever! As his new suit continues to influence his behavior, Spidey disrupts a warehouse raid, thwarting the criminal plans of the Rose! In retaliation, the Rose hires a deadly mercenary to take the web-slinger down once and for all! Even with his enhanced abilities, Spider-Man will soon fall prey to the Puma! Plus: Mary Jane Watson returns to Peter Parker’s life! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #256.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #5 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by BOB LAYTON

Cover by BOB LAYTON

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Marvel’s monthly celebration of the finest super-hero crossover of them all continues! As if life on the Beyonder’s Battleworld wasn’t eventful enough for Earth’s stranded superhumans, Galactus has summoned his incredible spacecraft to the planet. And now three separate factions – the heroes, the villains and the X-Men – must reckon with the implications! But the World-Eater isn’t in the mood to explain himself and unleashes a deadly robot to enforce his cosmic will! Meanwhile, a love triangle forms, the villains mount their latest attack, the Molecule Man asserts himself and Doctor Doom makes secret plans of his own! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #5.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AVENGERS ANNUAL #10 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by MICHAEL GOLDEN • Cover by AL MILGROM

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE • FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

This one really does have it all: the Avengers, the X-Men, Spider-Woman and the first appearance of Rogue! When Jessica Drew saves an unconscious Carol Danvers from plummeting from the Golden Gate Bridge, she seeks the aid of the X-Men – and Professor X discovers that Carol’s powers and memories have been absorbed by a dangerous young mutant called Rogue! This deadly new recruit to Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants won’t stop there – next, she targets Captain America and Thor! The remaining Avengers must battle the Brotherhood with Spider-Woman alongside them! But when the dust settles, what will the future hold for Carol Danvers, the woman who was once Ms. Marvel? It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AVENGERS ANNUAL #10.

48 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

IMMORTAL THOR #10

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT BY PAULO SIQUIERA

THOR MUST DIE!

• The son of Odin faced three of his greatest foes in battle – with the fog of magic closing around him.

• Yet even if he won, he lost...for Thor fought not for his life – but for his death.

• This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR...and the Minotaur's final triumph.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IMMORTAL THOR #11

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

LOKI MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

LOKI MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

FOLLOWING UP ON THE G.O.D.S. PAGE FROM IMMORTAL THOR #1!

• Tyr had vanished, and there were whispers of cosmic forces at work. And so, the children of Odin gathered in their father's name – to search for one of their own.

• Regal Thor, fierce Angela, brave Balder, swift Hermod, quiet Honir, strong Vidar, cunning Loki, even Laussa the youngest, all were there...and another beside. Another, whose name they feared.

• This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR...and the lost son of Odin.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #8

Alyssa Wong (W) • Jan Bazaldua (A) • Cover by Stephen Segovia

Black Costume Variant cover by SERGIO DAVILA • Variant cover by CORY SMITH

NEW STATUS QUO!

Carol’s connection to Yuna Yang is shattered – and the Undone is still coming! Captain Marvel reaches a point of no return!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #9

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • JESÚS SAIZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

TO STAND AGAINST DEATH!

Captain America has a new mission: to assemble six new change agents under the Front Door Cabaret’s protection before they can be found by those who want them eradicated. But his first recruit is already in danger, and Cap’s only lead seems to be…a misplaced penguin?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #5 (OF 5)

LOUISE SIMONSON (W)

JUNE BRIGMAN (A/C)

A POWER-PACKED CONCLUSION!

When the enemy’s attempt to siphon Franklin Richard’s powers goes horribly wrong, the Power Pack must figure out how to reverse the damage – and save their friend in the process. But in a battle of wills, the obvious solution may not always be the wisest…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

NIGHT THRASHER #4 (OF 4)

J. HOLTHAM (W) • NELSON DÁNIEL (A)

Cover by ALAN QUAH

NIGHT THRASHER FINALLY

CHOOSES A SIDE!

NIGHT THRASHER can no longer walk the line and is forced to choose a side in the final battle for the soul of his city! Enemies become allies, and the life of an old friend hangs in the balance as Dwayne fights to free himself from the past and save the future. But when the dust settles, will there even be anything – or anyone – worth saving?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #20

RYAN NORTH (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

THE THING MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

THE THING MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

• Things are calm and normal, and definitely will be for a long while. Things are NOT about to explode in everyone's faces, and this is NOT the last chance at normalcy that the FF will have for a very, very long time!

• With that being absolutely the case, Ben "The Thing" Grimm and Johnny "The Human Torch" Storm get part-time jobs to bring in some extra cash for the family – and end up getting the same job at the same location. But surely pairing a hotheaded fire guy with an exasperated rock guy is a recipe for peace, quiet and tranquility, right? And surely these two won't bring their own drama with them when working side by side, yes?

• Also in this issue: anagnorisis!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #8

RAINBOW ROWELL (W)

ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

Cover by JEN BARTEL

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GOMEZ

VARIANT COVER BY ANDRÉS GENOLET

• The conclusion of She-Hulk and Jack of Hearts’ space epic!

• YOUR heart is not ready for this issue.

• The action will get your heart pumping just in time for us to break it.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #4 (OF 4)

STEVE ORLANDO (W)

LORENZO TAMMETTA (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN

A LOOK INTO THE FUTURE OF THE SCARLET WITCH!

When the Wizard’s latest attempt to end the Maximoff twins backfires, the Scarlet Witch unleashes her maximum power – with Quicksilver by her side. But there’s more to the Wizard’s mission than meets the eye – and his mysterious patron is more invested in Wanda’s future than she knows…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #12

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

HULK SMASH VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

In the aftermath of the tragic battle against Frozen Charlotte, Hulk pays a visit to STRANGE ACADEMY, seeking the help of BROTHER VOODOO in saving Charlie's immortal soul! But when the task calls for a one-way descent into an exorcist's ancient prison in search of the immortal FLESH-WEAVER, is the price too high even for the Incredible Hulk?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #9

SALADIN AHMED (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

WASHED IN BLOOD!

The peace Matt Murdock thought he had found has started to crumble into bloody rubble – and as enemies surround Matt and Elektra from all sides, WILSON FISK makes a mysterious and dangerous return!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PREDATOR: THE LAST HUNT #4 (OF 4)

ED BRISSON (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by CORY SMITH

THETA SMILES IN THE FACE OF DEATH!

She tracked them across the stars, hunting like one of their own. Now they will honor her with the most glorious death! Armors and weapons mean nothing here. This is a battle of wills, a primordial clash. Human vs. Super Predator – and the prize for each is blood.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING, BRYAN HILL & PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE (W)

MICHAEL Dowling, CHRISCROSS & MORE! (A) • Cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

VARIANT COVER BY KHARY RANDOLPH

THE SLICKEST, SICKEST, MOST SADISTIC ISSUE YET!

Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Michael Dowling’s “Utopia” reaches its final generation, the worst of human nature on full display. Then in Bryan Hill’s “Break Out,” a man will do anything to provide a safe home for his daughter. And Weyland-Yutani is here to help… Then Eisner and Harvey-award winner Pornsak Pichetshote brings his horror chops to the Alien universe! With more to be revealed, Alien: Black, White & Blood is a must-have for any Alien fan!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory…$5.99

ALIENS: WHAT IF...? #3 (OF 5)

Paul Reiser, Leon Reiser, Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff & Brian Volk-Weiss (W)

Guiu Vilanova (A) • Cover by Phil Noto • Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant Cover by STEPHEN MOONEY

WHAT IF…CARTER BURKE HAD LIVED?

The facehuggers hit the fan as Burke’s plan goes horribly awry! Desperate to capture the life-saving adaptative qualities of Xenomorph DNA – without Weyland-Yutani’s knowledge – Burke and his only friend, a damaged combat synth named Cygnus, have brought Burke’s own worst nightmare right into his living room. The trap is set – now they need a victim to snap it. What the hell is Burke doing, and how does his daughter, Brie, fit into all this?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$3.99

STAR WARS: PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

GREG PAK (W) • Will Sliney (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE • VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

PLO KOON & BULTAR SWAN MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

CELEBRATING THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE PHANTOM MENACE WITH AN ALL-NEW STORY!

Explore the earliest days and secret inner life of ANAKIN SKYWALKER with never-before-seen, revelatory stories set before, after and between the scenes of the classic movie! Featuring the dream of a JEDI, the gift of a TUSKEN RAIDER, the heart of a GUNGAN, the ache of a mother and the horror of a hero!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL - BLACK, WHITE & RED #2 (OF 4)

MARK RUSSELL (W) • CARLOS NIETO (A) • Cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

VARIANT COVER BY DANNY EARLS • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

MAYHEM AT THE MOONBENDER COLONY!

• Who are THE REMAINDERS, and what threat are they to LORD PALPATINE?

• DARTH MAUL is sent to conquer a mining colony single-handed, but the unexpected opposition becomes an intense battle of life and death!

• One of STAR WARS' most famous villains learns one of his most valuable lessons!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #7 [PHASE III]

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ANAKIN SKYWALKER AND AHSOKA TANO MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

BALM OF THE LUMINOUS!

• DEATH at the heart of NIHIL SPACE. HOPE in the midst of despair.

• JEDI MASTER KEEVE TRENNIS has gathered a band of battle-weary Jedi, pirates and wanderers, but how long will they remain united as the CHILDREN OF THE STORM make their move?

• Plus: The Nihil Minister of Advancement revealed: BARON BOOLAN makes his presence known!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS #46

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

QUI-GON JINN & OBI-WAN KENOBI MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

OPERATION: RESCUE MON MOTHMA!

• The fate of the REBEL ALLIANCE has become intertwined with accused traitor LANDO CALRISSIAN – if he falls, so will the Rebellion.

• LEIA ORGANA must mount a desperate rescue mission if there is any hope of defeating the evil GALACTIC EMPIRE!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: JANGO FETT #3 (OF 4)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SSKEER & KEEVE MASTER & APPRENTICE

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

JANGO VS. AURRA SING!

• The heavyweight BOUNTY HUNTER battle that will shake the galaxy!

• Who is the mysterious figure behind the heist that is igniting a war?

• Prepare for a new twist when an unexpected alliance is revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: MACE WINDU #4 (OF 4)

MARC BERNARDIN (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A)

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

SNOKE & KYLO REN MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

INTRODUCING THE SHROUD!

• Just as MACE and smuggler AZITA CRUUZ arrive at her freighter, they’re beset by MURO, DIYA and the leader of their cult, THE SHROUD.

• The Shroud is something that Mace Windu was never trained for and isn’t prepared for – and might push a JEDI KNIGHT to his breaking point!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #46

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY Björn Barends • VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

DARTH SIDIOUS & COUNT DOOKU MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

THE RAZING OF EXEGOL, PART ONE!

• DARTH VADER and the SCHISM IMPERIAL launch their boldest challenge to the power of PALPATINE with an assault on EXEGOL, the home of the EMPEROR'S greatest secrets and treasures!

• But if sheer brute force can't overcome the defenses of the SITH CITADEL, what terrifying new resources will the DARK LORD draw upon?

• Also: CAPTAIN ENRIC PRYDE faces his greatest test!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Marvel Comics May 2024 Comic Books Schedule

On sale May 1

ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

CABLE #4

DAREDEVIL #9

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #1

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #4

GET FURY #1

IMMORTAL THOR #10

INCREDIBLE HULK #12

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #18

POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #5

SPIDER-WOMAN #7

STAR WARS: PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #7 [PHASE III]

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #5

WEAPON X-MEN #3

X-MEN #34

On sale May 8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49

AVENGERS #14

BLOOD HUNTERS #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA #9

CAPTAIN MARVEL #8

DEADPOOL #2

DOCTOR STRANGE #15

DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #20

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1

SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #2

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #46

STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT #1

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #5

VENOM #33

WOLVERINE #49

X-MEN: FOREVER #3

On sale May 15

ALIENS: WHAT IF...? #3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #256 FACSIMILE EDITION

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT #1

CARNAGE #7

DOOM #1

G.O.D.S. #8

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #20

MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #3

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #2

STAR WARS: MACE WINDU #4

ULTIMATE X-MEN #3

UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT #1

WEAPON X-MEN #4

WHAT IF...? VENOM #4

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #4

X-MEN: FOREVER #4

On sale May 22

BLOOD HUNT #2

BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND #2 [POLYBAGGED]

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50

BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #3

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #5

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #3

IMMORTAL THOR #11

KID VENOM #2

PREDATOR: THE LAST HUNT #4

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #8

STAR WARS #46

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #7

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #3

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #3

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #4

WOLVERINE #50

X-MEN '97 #3

On sale May 29

AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #6

BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #1

JACKPOT & BLACK CAT #3

MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #1

NIGHT THRASHER #4

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #5

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #4

SPIDER-BOY #7

SPIDER-PUNK: ARMS RACE #4

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL - BLACK, WHITE & RED #2

STAR WARS: JANGO FETT #3

X-MEN: THE WEDDING OF MYSTIQUE & DESTINY #1

Marvel Comics May 2024 - Solicited Collections

GODZILLA: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC JUNGGEUN YOON COVER

Written by DOUG MOENCH

Penciled by HERB TRIMPE & TOM SUTTON

Covers by JUNGGEUN YOON & HERB TRIMPE

Godzilla, the towering scourge of Tokyo, rises from the depths in the United States – and the Marvel Universe! For two glorious years in the 1970s, Japan’s greatest export was one of Marvel’s biggest stars – marching across America and battling some of the best and brightest the House of Ideas had to offer, including the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the Champions, Nick Fury and the mechanized monster fighter, Red Ronin! Godzilla goes west, travels through time to battle Devil Dinosaur and hosts one of Spider-Man’s most gratuitous guest-shots ever – but when Godzilla is shrunk down to miniature size, the terrible titan proves it can still be a tiny terror! Plus: Aliens, mutants, mad scientists and epic kaiju clashes with Godzilla’s fellow towering titans – including Batragon and Yetrigar! Collecting GODZILLA (1977) #1-24.

440 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95875-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MICRONAUTS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MICHAEL GOLDEN COVER

Written by BILL MANTLO

Penciled by PAT BRODERICK, GIL KANE & BUTCH GUICE with VAL MAYERIK, KEITH GIFFEN, JOHN GARCIA, STEVE DITKO, LUKE McDONNELL & MIKE VOSBURG

Covers by MICHAEL GOLDEN, BOB LAYTON & GIL KANE

Reprinted for the first time ever! Marvel’s second Micronauts Omnibus begins with an explosive six-part origin of the Microverse! Commander Rann and his band of freedom fighters must find three keys to stave off a time of darkness while remaining one step ahead of the mad King Argon. To do that, they’ll need help. Enter: Doctor Strange! The Micronauts will also discover a pair of new recruits: the friendly but ferocious Devil and his companion Fireflyte. In a return to Earth, our heroes end up in the X-Men’s Danger Room, pursued by the killer metamorph Huntarr. The action reaches a crescendo as the Micronauts are drawn back to Homeworld once again to fight against Argon – and Baron Karza! Collecting MICRONAUTS (1979) #30-54.

816 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95679-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY MICHELINIE & LARSEN OMNIBUS HC

ERIK LARSEN SPIDER-MAN COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE, ERIK LARSEN, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST & HOWARD MACKIE

Penciled by ERIK LARSEN & MARK BAGLEY

Covers by ERIK LARSEN

Every Spider-Man story featuring the action-packed art of Erik Larsen – including his fan-favorite collaboration with writer David Michelinie! These two top-notch creators pitted Spidey against heavyweights like Magneto, the Tri-Sentinel and the Punisher – but that was just a warm-up for the main events: The return of the Sinister Six! A deadlier-than-ever Venom! And a senses-shattering showdown with Doctor Doom! In this seminal run, Spider-Man gains cosmic abilities, loses his spider-powers, battles Styx & Stone and the Black Fox, and fights alongside…Sandman and the Avengers?! Plus: A latter-day showdown with the Spider-Slayers – and Larsen doubles up as writer to team Spider-Man with Wolverine and deliver the shocking sequel “Revenge of the Sinister Six”! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #287, #324, #327 and #329-350; SPIDER-MAN (1990) #15, #18 and #21-23; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #19-21; and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #48-50 and SPIDER-MAN (1990) #19-20.

888 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95903-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY MICHELINIE & LARSEN OMNIBUS HC ERIK LARSEN VENOM COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

888 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95878-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: THE COMPLETE BLACK COSTUME SAGA OMNIBUS HC RON FRENZ COVER

Written by TOM DEFALCO, BOB LAYTON, DAVID MICHELINIE, CARY BURKETT, TONY ISABELLA,

LOUISE SIMONSON, BOB DENATALE, AL MILGROM, BILL MANTLO & MORE

Penciled by RON FRENZ, RICK LEONARDI, BOB LAYTON, GREG LAROCQUE, BRET BLEVINS, PAUL NEARY,

AL MILGROM, HERB TRIMPE, KERRY GAMMILL & MORE

Covers by RON FRENZ

The entire shocking saga of the symbiotic suit that became the iconic villain Venom! When Spider-Man returns from the Secret Wars with a snazzy new black costume, he’s faster and stronger – and has an unending, built-in supply of webbing! All the better for tussling with foes like the Rose, Black Fox, Red Ghost, Jack O’Lantern, Puma and the Blob! But something’s not quite right. Curse that ol’ Parker luck, the black costume is a hungry alien symbiote…and it’s grown very attached to him! With help from the Fantastic Four, Spidey gets free – but the sinister symbiote isn’t finished with him yet, and Spidey soon faces the fight of his life to avoid a permanent bond! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #252-263 and ANNUAL #18; MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #141-150 and ANNUAL #7; PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #90-100 and ANNUAL #4; and WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #1.

992 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95992-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: THE COMPLETE BLACK COSTUME SAGA OMNIBUS HC CHARLES VESS COVER [DM ONLY]

992 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95993-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THOR BY CATES & KLEIN OMNIBUS HC NIC KLEIN THOR SOLO COVER

Written by DONNY CATES, AL EWING, TORUNN GRØNBEKK, AARON KUDER, COLLIN KELLY,

JACKSON LANZING & MORE

Penciled by NIC KLEIN, AARON KUDER, MICHELE BANDINI, MARTÍN CÓCCOLO, SALVADOR LARROCA,

JUAN GEDEON, SERGIO DÁVILA, IBRAIM ROBERSON & MORE

Covers by NIC KLEIN

The prince is now a king. The realms are at peace. All of Asgard lies before Thor, God of Thunder – but the skies above the Realm Eternal are never clear for long. The Black Winter is coming – and to triumph over this new threat, Thor must be transformed in a most unexpected way! But something is wrong with Mjolnir! What will it take to hold on to one of the most powerful weapons in the Multiverse? Plus: Thor revisits his old mortal persona, but he isn’t ready for the terrifying Donald Blake that awaits! Odin makes a surprising return! Thor battles Marvel heavyweights Venom, the Hulk and Doctor Doom! And what secret history does Thanos have with Bor, father of Odin? Collecting THOR (2020) #1-35, HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA, HULK (2021) #7-8, THANOS: DEATH NOTES, and material from THOR ANNUAL (2021) #1 and THOR ANNUAL (2023) #1.

1040 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95854-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THOR BY CATES & KLEIN OMNIBUS HC NIC KLEIN THOR TEAM-UP COVER [DM ONLY]

1040 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95856-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MOON KNIGHT BY JED MACKAY OMNIBUS HC GREG CAPULLO COVER

Written by JED MACKAY & DANNY LORE

Penciled by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, FEDERICO SABBATINI, RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, PARTHA PRATIM, ALESSANDRO VITTI & CREEES LEE

Covers by GREG CAPULLO & ARTHUR ADAMS

From the mysterious Midnight Mission, Moon Knight shelters his people from the weird and horrible – stalking the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent-moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his flock. While Khonshu languishes in prison, Marc Spector’s sacred duty must still be observed: the protection of those who travel at night. But what happens when those he would save are turned into weapons against him? Moon Knight must reckon with the sinister plots of Zodiac, wage war with the vampires of the Structure and face a challenge to his status as Fist of Khonshu from a new vigilante on the scene: The Hunter’s Moon is rising! Will Marc’s solemn mission prove his undoing? Collecting MOON KNIGHT (2021) #1-30, DEVIL’S REIGN: MOON KNIGHT, MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2022) #1, and material from MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2023) #1 and AVENGERS (2018) #45.

832 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95948-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MOON KNIGHT BY JED MACKAY OMNIBUS HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER [DM ONLY]

832 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95949-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC PACHECO COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE & GARY FRIEDRICH

Penciled by GENE COLAN, JOHN ROMITA SR., JOHN BUSCEMA, GRAY MORROW, GIL KANE & SAL BUSCEMA

Covers by CARLOS PACHECO & JOHN ROMITA SR.

While the world believes that Steve Rogers is dead, Captain America lives on! In this Omnibus collection of Marvel classics by Stan Lee, Gene Colan and John Romita Sr., Cap embarks upon some of his all-time greatest adventures! A body-swapping encounter with the Red Skull and his Cosmic Cube leads to the first appearance of the Falcon; M.O.D.O.K. returns with a vengeance – and a secret weapon; Cap sets out on a road trip to explore his and his country’s souls; Bucky Barnes returns; Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. enlist Cap in their battle against Hydra; Spider-Man and the Hulk face off against the star-spangled Avenger; and so much more! Every amazing story, every classic cover, every letters page is painstakingly restored and presented in this must-have oversized extravaganza! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #114-148.

824 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95839-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ROMITA SR. COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

824 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95840-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 6 HC

Written by MICHAEL FLEISHER & ROGER STERN with J.M. DeMATTEIS & JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by BOB BUDIANSKY with LUKE McDONNELL, JACK SPARLING, TOM SUTTON, DON PERLIN & BOB HALL

Cover by BOB BUDIANSKY

Johnny Blaze’s ability to control the unrelenting demonic power of the Ghost Rider is starting to fail – and when the Spirit of Vengeance can range free, his wrath will know no limits! Villains from the overly ocular Orb to Azmodeus don’t know what’s in store for them. What do we have in store for you? Not just another full tank of GHOST RIDER, but the beginning of the creative runs of fan-favorite writers Roger Stern and J.M. DeMatteis, and high-octane artist Bob Budiansky! They rejuvenated the series, bringing higher stakes, even more suspenseful storytelling and classic moments for every horror-hero fan to love: Ghost Rider goes to confession! The Freakmaster! Killer clowns! And a demon biker ready to burn rubber and mete out the vengeance of Hell! Collecting GHOST RIDER (1973) #63-73 and AVENGERS (1963) #214.

304 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95542-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 6 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 366 [DM ONLY]

304 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95543-4

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL STUDIOS’ LOKI: SEASON TWO – THE ART OF THE SERIES HC

Written by JESS HARROLD

Loki season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season 1 finale, when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose. Continuing their popular ART OF series of tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated series.

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95661-5

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

NYX GALLERY EDITION HC