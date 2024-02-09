Jonathan Hickman and Sanford Greene will reveal the "final fate" of Doctor Doom this summer

Superstar creators Jonathan Hickman and Sanford Greene are teaming up to tell the story of the Marvel supervillain fight of the century as they pit Doctor Doom against Galactus in a one-shot simply titled Doom this May.

Billed as the "final fate of Doctor Doom," the one-shot takes place in a "near future" where Doom and Valeria Richards must stand against Galactus as he comes to devour Earth.

Hickman is no stranger to Doctor Doom, the fearsome monarch of Latveria and arguably Marvel's best supervillain, having written him extensively in his Fantastic Four and FF runs, as well as 2015's subsequent Secret Wars event, in which Doom took center stage.

Likewise, the world-eating force of nature Galactus was also an important supporting character in Hickman's Fantastic Four and FF, meaning he's well-versed in the powers and personalities of both top level villains.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As for Sanford Greene, his striking cover for Doom #1, seen above, is more than enough proof of the fan-favorite artist's epic take on the titular villain and his history. Greene is also co-writing the one-shot, so expect him to bring his A-game to the interiors as well.

"Growing up reading Marvel comics, I became fascinated by Doctor Doom and how he potentially is the center of the entire Marvel Universe!" Greene says in a statement accompanying the announcement. "He is one of my bucket list characters and this story is somewhat a love letter to Doom and Marvel."

I for one couldn't agree more - Doom is my personal favorite Marvel Comics character, so I'm excited for this one-shot. Hickman's return to Doom is enticing enough, but Sanford Greene as co-writer and interior artist is icing on the cake.

"Sanford and I have been waiting to work together for quite a while, so when he told me that he’d come up with an amazing Doom story and he wanted me to help out, I jumped at the chance," Hickman states. "It's a giant-sized story about a giant-sized character and I can’t tell you how excited I am to get to write Doom again."

"Jonathan is a longtime friend and he always amazes me with his vast knowledge of all types of things, especially the Marvel universe,” Greene adds. “I couldn't think of anyone better to collaborate with.”

Doom #1 goes on sale May 15.

Secret Wars, which will soon be adapted to the MCU, is one of the best Marvel Comics events of all time.