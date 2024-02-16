A new Avengers team forms, Morbius returns, and much more as Marvel adds 9 more Blood Hunt tie-ins

Following the announcement of six Blood Hunt spin-off limited series, Marvel has topped things off with two more three issue tie-ins - and the announcement of seven Blood Hunt tie-in arcs to current ongoing titles.

That's not even mentioning six one-shots that will be included in the massive crossover, making for a total of two dozen comics that will be part of Blood Hunt, counting both versions of the main limited series and the Free Comic Book Day one-shot.

The final two limited series that will tie into the event are Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt by writer Justina Ireland and artist Marcelo Ferreira, which brings Spidey face-to-face with his old frenemy Morbius, the Living Vampire, and Wolverine: Blood Hunt by writer Tom Waltz (of TMNT: The Last Ronin fame) and artist Juan José Ryp, which puts Wolverine "through a vampiric blood storm," in Waltz's own words.

Then there are the seven ongoing series which will tie into Blood Hunt in May and June. First up is May 1's Vengeance of the Moon Knight #5 by main Blood Hunt series writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio, in which the Midnight Mission "becomes one of the few havens left during the vampire takeover."

Second, there's May 8's Amazing Spider-Man #49 by writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita, Jr., which will lead into the aforementioned Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt limited series. That's joined on May 8 by Avengers #14 again by MacKay with art by CF Villa, which features a new Avengers team formed by Steve Rogers, consisting of Hercules, Hazmat, Quicksilver, and Kate Bishop/Hawkeye.

Also on May 8 is Doctor Strange #15, once again written by MacKay with art by Pasqual Ferry, which picks up "directly after the events" of Blood Hunt #1. And May 8's final Blood Hunt ongoing series tie-in will be Venom #33 by writer Al Ewing and artist Juan Ferreyra, in which former Venom host Lee Price rises from his grave as a vampire with a taste for symbiotes.

Then there's June 12's Fantastic Four #21 by writer Ryan North and artist Ivan Fiorelli, in which Reed Richards seeks a cure for vampirism. And finally, also on June 12, there's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #21 by writer Cody Ziglar and guest artist Travel Foreman, whose work is always a pleasure. In the issue, Miles teams up with Blade for a dangerous mission against the vampires.

Here's a gallery of all the covers for the first issues of both limited series and all seven ongoing series tie-ins:

Blood Hunt kicks off with May 1's Blood Hunt #1, which also comes in an expanded Red Band polybagged edition with more blood and gore.

