The Midnight Sons return, Black Panther becomes a vampire, and much more in Marvel's Blood Hunt tie-ins

Marvel's Blood Hunt event is shaping up to potentially be one of the publisher's biggest stories in some time, with six spin-off limited series announced so far and more yet to come, to say nothing of ongoing series tie-ins and one-shots that are yet to be announced.

The four tie-ins announced so far bring the threat of vampires all across the Marvel Universe, including to some unexpected characters.

First up, there's Black Panther: Blood Hunt, a three issue limited series by writer Cheryl Lynn Eaton, in which T'Challa himself is turned into a vampire as part of a secret mission for Wakanda.

Turning T'Challa into a vampire is a big step, so here's hoping there's a way for him to come back from the transformation. Here's the cover of May 29's Black Panther: Blood Hunt #1 by Andrea Sorrentino:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Then there's Union Jack the Ripper, another three issue limited series tie-in by writer Cavan Scott and artist Kev Walker, in which the patriotic hero of the United Kingdom throws himself into the fold as a brutal vampire killer.

Union Jack has a long history with the Nazi vampire Baron Blood, so it's not totally out of left field that he's getting out there as part of Blood Hunt. Here's the cover of May 15's Union Jack the Ripper by Ryan Brown:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Third up is another vampire slayer, Bloodline, daughter of Blade, who is teaming up with none other than Dracula as "their interests align, however briefly."

Dracula: Blood Hunt is another three issue limited series, written by Danny Lore with art by Vincenzo Carratù. Here's the cover of May 8's Dracula: Blood Hunt #1 by Rod Reis:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The fourth Blood Hunt limited series announced so far marks the reunion of the Midnight Sons, led by Blade, who is bringing along two Ghost Riders in Danny Ketch, Johnny Blaze, along with Victoria Montesi, and more characters yet to be named.

Like all the other Blood Hunt limited series, Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt runs for three issues. It's written by Bryan Hill with art by Germán Peralta. Here's the cover for May 29's Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt #1 by Ken Lashley:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

There's also Blood Hunters, an anthology limited series anchored by a story by writer Erica Shultz with art by Bernard Chang featuring Dagger as she tries to rescue Cloak across all three issues.

May 8's Blood Hunters #1 also features stories about Hawkeye and Man-Wolf, with a cover by Greg Land, seen here:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Finally (at least for now), there's Strange Academy: Blood Hunt, another three issue limited series by writer Daniel José Older with art from Luigi Zagaria.

In the story, the kids of the Strange Academy attempt to use the magic of the Darkhold to combat the vampire menace. Here's the cover for May 8's Strange Academy: Blood Hunt #1 by Humberto Ramos:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

That's it for now, but we're expecting two more limited series to be announced, along with six one-shots, and seven ongoing series, all alongside the two versions of the main Blood Hunt limited series.

Check out the best supernatural superheroes of all time.