Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and all of DC's May 2024 solicitations

Upcoming DC May 2024 Comics: Spotlight

THE BOY WONDER #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JUNI BA

Art and cover by JUNI BA

Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

1:25 variant cover by JUNI BA

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 5

ON SALE 5/7/24

The young prince Damian Wayne was raised to be the heir to the fearsome League of Assassins—to follow in the footsteps of his deadly mother, Talia, and the Demon’s Head himself, his grandfather Ra’s al Ghul. But everything changed when his father, the Batman, reclaimed him and brought him back to Gotham City. As Robin, young Damian suddenly discovered he was merely one of a number of princes, preceded in the role by his “brothers” Nightwing, Red Hood, and Red Robin…and Damian doesn’t care to be merely anything. But when his father is forced to leave the city on urgent business, and a rash of abductions is accompanied by whispers of a demon stalking Gotham’s dark alleys, Damian will find himself battling alongside his adoptive brothers—and in the process, learning what the mantle of Robin really means!

Visionary writer/artist Juni Ba makes his mark on the timeless story of Batman and Robin, synthesizing the characters’ complex history into an accessible and heartrending fairy tale!

OUTSIDERS #7

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by ROBERT CAREY

Cover by ROGER CRUZ

Variant cover by JORGE FORNES

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/14/24

[TITLE REDACTED]

A requiem is held for a fallen friend. The Guide is opened, and the truth of the world is revealed.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #27

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by JEFF DEKAL and RAMÓN PÉREZ

1:25 variant cover by KERON GRANT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/21/24

It’s an IMP-losion of global proportions! As Mxy and Bat-Mite flee the dreaded Doom-Mite of the fifth dimension, Batman and Superman must travel to the fifth dimension to do battle within a dimension of omnipotent mayhem! All this, plus the march of the Legion of Doom-Mites and an absolutely ADORABLE weapon of mass destruction in this startling second installment of the latest World’s Finest epic!

THE FLASH #9

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art and cover by RAMÓN PÉREZ

Variant covers by JOHN GIANG and MATT TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/24

As the Speed Force glitching causes more chaos around the world, another Rogue is gifted with a mysterious powerset upgrade, while Linda seeks out the source of the mysterious voices she’s been hearing, and Barry reaches a breaking point!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #13

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TIM SEELEY, MARK RUSSELL, DELILAH S. DAWSON,

JOSHUA HALE FIALKOV, JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, RODNEY BARNES

Art by KELLEY JONES, JON MIKEL, SERG ACUÑA,

LISANDRO ESTHERREN, JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/24

Brave and the Bold enters its second year with five tremendous tales! Nightwing and Deadman face the ghosts of the circus, as presented in spectacularly horrific detail by Kelley Jones! Booster Gold (allegedly) causes a disaster that must be fixed by…the JURASSIC LEAGUE?! Artemis’s quest comes to its stunning conclusion! Batman and Guy Gardner face high strangeness when a UFO crashes in Gotham! And finally, Jason Shawn Alexander brings his legendary talents to Batman Black and White!

DC May 2024 Comic Books

BATMAN #147

(Image credit: DC)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Variant cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

1:25 variant cover by KENDRICK “KUKKA” LIM

1:50 variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/7/24

With no allies, no weapons, and almost no hope…can Batman fight back before Zur makes a true devil’s bargain? The world is about to know Zur’s true power! Him and…his new sidekick? “Dark Prisons” continues!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1085

(Image credit: DC)

Written by RAM V

Art by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Variant cover by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Variant cover by STEVE BEACH

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/24

The Batman has returned, but his city is no longer the home it once was. A sinister order now governs the shadows of Gotham. An order so precise, so methodical, that there is only one thing that could combat it. What is this one force—this singular thing that could undo order? Even if you were told, you would not believe it. In fact, you may think it’s a joke.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #9

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

1:25 variant cover by IVAN TAO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/14/24

Who will be Gotham’s true protector? The people of Gotham will decide! While his father fights for his life, Damian now knows Shush’s secrets, and it’s only created more problems for him as a high school student and as Robin! Can the Dynamic Duo find each other before it’s too late?

NIGHTWING #114

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and over by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by DANIEL SAMPARE

1:25 variant cover by AARON CAMPBELL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/21/24

The Eisner Award-winning duo of Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo reunite to tell Nightwing’s greatest story yet. The culmination of Heartless’s sabotage on Nightwing reaches its dramatic climax when Nightwing loses his ability to leap, impeding his duties to be the superhero we know and love.

POISON IVY #22

(Image credit: DC)

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by FRANK CHO

Variant cover by R. KIKUO JOHNSON

1:25 variant cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/7/24

PART 1 of 3 of THE EXPLOSIVE CLIMAX OF YEAR TWO OF POISON IVY!

The end times are upon Pamela Isley. The rotten seeds she has sown across America have come home to roost, and her greatest enemy has torn himself from her flesh. With the verdant villainess on death’s door, is there any hope…for the rest of the world, or has the reign of Dr. Jason Woodrue, the Floronic Man, begun?

HARLEY QUINN #40

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by SWEENEY BOO

Backup by GRACE ELLIS and HANNAH TEMPLER

Variant cover by LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by DANIEL HILLYARD

1:50 variant cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/23

Driving laws, etiquette, common sense? WHO NEEDS ’EM. Dat’s right, you finks! I’m continuing my greatest higher education-motivated research assignment to date—being bad!

And if that wasn’t enough GETTING SCHOOLED for ya in one issue, my collegiate best friends for life forever and always, Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer, have joined forces to tell the true story of the time I dreamed I was sent back ta school! You’ll be calling me Harley Dangerfield by the end of this one on account of all the respect yer gonna be giving me!

CATWOMAN #65

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

Variant cover by RACHTA LIN

1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:50 variant cover by ELIZA IVANOVA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/21/24

The final act of “Nine Lives” begins here!

Catwoman is dead meat. With a certifiable cutthroat and cannibalistic cabal of criminals converging on Catwoman, the feline femme fatale finds herself searching the ends of the earth for an ally in her struggle. But first she’ll have to escape from her current predicament: a deadly black site prison.

BIRDS OF PREY #9

(Image credit: DC)

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by EJIKURE

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by CHRIS NG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/7/24

If the Birds of Prey have one mission, it’s “protect Barbara Gordon at all costs,” and that mission is…not going great. Dinah and her team search for Barbara in this strange new world that seems specifically designed to trip them up. Many mysteries lurk in the dark of this world, and some of them don't even want to kill you…probably.

RED HOOD: THE HILL #4

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SHAWN MARTINBROUGH

Art by TONY AKINS

Cover by SANFORD GREENE

Variant cover by STEVE BEACH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/14/24

Jason Todd has gone through a lot in his life, death, and life again. From his time as Robin, to his time as a villain, to his adventures as an outlaw—Red Hood thought he’d run crowbar-first into almost any scenario imaginable. But now, as monsters—both literal and figurative—stalk the streets of his home city, Red Hood finds himself up against the impossible. Does Jason stand a chance while things heat up in the Hill?

THE PENGUIN #10

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM KING

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/24

The fire in Gotham turns into an inferno as chaos spreads in the wake of Penguin’s return. No one in the city is safe from the bird’s wrath, not least his own children. How far will Penguin go to regain his crime empire? How much blood will need to spill? You ain’t seen nothing yet.

BATMAN: DARK AGE #3

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MIKE ALLRED

Variant cover by KEVIN NOWLAN

1:25 variant cover by STEVE LIEBER

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/24

A Robin rises from the ashes! Bruce Wayne discovers he may wield more power without a mask as he reenters society to rave reviews. But when an ambitious Carmine Falcone takes over Gotham with the help of his False Face Society, Batman realizes the only way to win the war is with allies. Will the next generation be up to the task? Or is Gotham doomed to continue living in this dark age?

ACTION COMICS #1065

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by JORGE JIMÉNEZ, PAOLO RIVERA, and IVAN TALAVERA

1:25 variant cover by MARK SPEARS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/14/24

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART THREE

Superman and Lobo have their hands full with Brainiac’s Lobo army, so it’s up to Supergirl and Conner Kent to stop Brainiac himself! It’s an impossible battle, but they are joined by some unexpected and deadly allies!

SUPERMAN #14

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by SALVADOR LARROCA, DAVE JOHNSON,

and CARLA COHEN

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/21/24

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART FOUR

DING, DING, DING…SUPERMAN AND LOBO…FIGHT?!

The partnership was shaky at best, but now it’s exploded! Lobo has betrayed Superman, and it’s on now! Even if they stop punching each other long enough to save the day…it’s too late! Brainiac has what he needs…and the Brainiac Queen is ALIVE.

POWER GIRL #9

(Image credit: DC)

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA and JÚLIO FERREIRA

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by TONY S. DANIEL and DAVID TALASKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/24

Hey Power Girl, come out to play!

With the Czarnians seizing control of Power Girl’s Metropolis neighborhood, Crush offers herself up as a diplomat to reason with her unreasonable relatives. But these aliens are as corrupt as they are crude and decide they’ll just add Crush their growing number of hostages. Can Power Girl save the day solo, or will she fall prey to Goblin and intergalactic biker gang?

SUICIDE SQUAD: DREAM TEAM #3

(Image credit: DC)

Written by NICOLE MAINES

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant covers by SWEENEY BOO and RAFAEL SARMENTO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/14/24

No one just gets out from under the thumb of Amanda Waller, and it’s looking like Dreamer is no exception! But a surprise pair of allies decide to risk it all and play hero, helping Dreamer escape Waller’s clutches…now they just have to escape the plane they’re stuck in and prevent a bloody assault on Gamorra. Should be easy, right?

SINISTER SONS #4

(Image credit: DC)

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art and cover by DAVID LAFUENTE

Variant covers by JONBOY MEYERS and SERG ACUÑA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/14/24

Will the Sinister Sons be digested by the great Space Whale?! Will the Sinister Sons defeat Spaceman Joe?! Will the Sinister Sons’ duel against the Piratesites end in disaster?! Get ready this month for all the four-color adventures of Sinson and Lor-Zod as the boys try to be as bad as their dads!

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #5

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOE CASEY

Art by DAN McDAID

Cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and JOHN GIANG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/7/24

In the aftermath of war, General Zod hurtles closer to his dark fate! On the verge of losing everything—including his own life—a desperate and deranged Zod is faced with an all-new challenge...introducing—the Legion of Zod!

WONDER WOMAN #9

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM KING

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE and BELÉN ORTEGA

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO and STJEPAN ŠEIJIĆ

1:25 variant cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/21/24

The ultimate test! As Sovereign’s grip on Wonder Woman’s psyche tightens, she retreats into the arms of Steve Trevor. Will their love for the ages prove victorious over the web of Amazon lies weaved in Man’s World? Plus, Trinity lets the dogs out!

GREEN LANTERN #11

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by XERMANICO and KEVIN MAGUIRE

Cover by XERMANICO

Variant covers by EVAN “DOC” SHANER and DAVE JOHNSON

1:25 variant cover by IAN CHURCHILL

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/14/24

How do you move on from the person you’ve loved your entire life? How do you start over? Carol wrestles with her feelings as she makes a choice that will change her and Hal’s lives forever. Meanwhile, Hal faces off against the United Planets, hoping to bring to light its corrupt members and reestablish the Green Lantern Corps once and for all! Plus, Guy Gardner has caught his man…or has he? Things go from bad to worse to exponentially strange as Guy attempts to get his prisoner and himself back to Oa in one piece!

GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #9

(Image credit: DC)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by MONTOS

Variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/21/24

Lantern Shepherd and Kyle Rayner discover the shocking history of the ancient Dark Star of the Fenn! Meanwhile, John Stewart is trapped in its orbit, trying desperately to save his mysterious new allies from the undead First World armies searching for him! Can John prevent them from escaping the Dark Star and overrunning the universe? And can Shepherd find John in time to save his family from the mysterious new force now threatening the Earth, the shapeshifting STAR SHROUD?

TITANS #11

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Design variant by LUCAS MEYER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/21/24

After a literal deal with the devil, Waller turns things up a notch! With the help of the twisted Doctor Morrow, she has now created an ultimate weapon capable of taking down all the Titans. Can the team survive themselves?

SHAZAM! #11

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by BRANDT & STEIN and SERG ACUÑA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/7/24

The Vasquezes have made the extraordinary decision to adopt the kids! All they have to do is pass a home inspection by the adoption agency, but ever since the Gods rebuilt the family home, things have become a bit of a magical mess. Can they make it through the day without the inspector running into any interdimensional creatures?

BLUE BEETLE #9

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Spanish-language cover by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/7/24

Victoria Kord’s new superhero is giving Jaime a run for his money! Just what is Victoria planning, and can the Blue Beetle survive?

GREEN ARROW #12

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/24

This is it! For the last year, Oliver Queen has been on a mission to reunite his family and friends. Can the Emerald Archer overcome Merlyn’s final master move and get the family reunion we’ve all been dying to see?

SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL ARKHAM ASYLUM #5

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art by JESÚS HERVÁS

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI

Variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 5 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/24

He may have the sharpest teeth in the sea, but he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed. Talkin’ ’bout King Shark, who’s been locked away in Arkham where Amanda Waller has taken an extra-special interest in him. Now there’s a full-scale riot going on, and King Shark knows Waller is behind it.

Can he survive the blood frenzy long enough to figure out her master plan? The prequel to Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League comes to its epic conclusion. Read the book, then play the game!

Each print issue includes a redeemable code for a bonus digital doll in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League inspired by the comics. Get the new Clayface digital doll with issue #4. Paying subscribers with a DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Annual or Ultra subscription (U.S. only) who read the digital issues of Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum will also receive these bonus digital codes.*

*Terms Apply. See dc.com/suicide-squad-faq for details. DC UNIVERSE INFINITE is not intended for children.

BATMAN/DYLAN DOG #3

(Image credit: DC)

Written by ROBERTO RECCHIONI

Art by GIGI CAVENAGO and WERTHER DELL’EDERA

Cover by GIGI CAVENAGO

Variant cover by GIGI CAVENAGO

$4.99 US | 64 pages | 3 of 3 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/14/24

Merciless Christopher Killex is back from the grave and starts to fill Gotham City’s streets with blood and horror! Dylan Dog and Batman are faced with an unsolvable dilemma: whether to accept the help of The Joker, who could prove to be a key ally in catching the serial killer. But can they really trust him?

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #5

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SIMON SPURRIER and AARON CAMPBELL

Art by PRISCILLA PETRAITES, JOHN PEARSON, and JOHN McCREA

Cover by AARON CAMPBELL

Variant cover by DANI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 9 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/21/24

John Constantine, his son Noah, and bodyguard Nat have been blazing a trail across the face of America in their double-decker Routemaster bus, finding themselves on the wrong end of an eruption of supernatural and mystical threats—all thanks to a scattering of Dream’s sand. In this anthology-format issue, three particularly memorable run-ins with hitchhikers and drifters on America’s roadsides come to the fore…but can Constantine add up their meaning in time to uncover who—or what—is to blame for this rise in terror?

BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #3 / NOIR EDITION #3

(Image credit: DC)

Written by RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

Art and cover by RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

Variant cover by JAMIE HEWLETT

Variant cover by FRANK QUITELY

Variant cover by BILQUIS EVELY

1:25 wraparound variant cover by JAMIE HEWLETT

1:50 variant cover by PEDRO COBIACO

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 4 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/24

“May the hour of the devil begin…”

The harrowing journey through the dark heart of Gotham reaches a fever pitch in this penultimate installment of Rafael Gramp.’s visionary series! Batman’s investigation leads him into the deadly lair of Doctorgeist— where his presence is not only expected…but welcomed. Their savage fight for the soul of Gotham—and the soul of Bruce Wayne himself—will send shock waves through the city from which it might never recover. And elsewhere, the fugitive Crytoon makes a twisted acquaintance that finally gives him something to smile about…

THE BAT-MAN: FIRST KNIGHT #3

(Image credit: DC)

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Pulp novel variant cover by MARC ASPINALL

Variant cover by TYLER CROOK

$6.99 | 48 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/21/24

As the Voice’s grip on Gotham tightens, Jim Gordon doesn’t know whom he can trust. With monstrous beasts threatening the city, he turns to the Bat-Man for help, but to truly stop this reign of terror, playboy millionaire Bruce Wayne will step in to help guide the investigation. It all leads to a heart-pounding conclusion that will literally set Gotham ablaze!

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #5

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MATTHEW CODY

Art and cover by PUSTE

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 5/7/24

Dr. Kirk Langstrom believes the cure for his monstrous alter ego lies in studying the infamous Dr. Jekyll. When Batman accompanies him to Jekyll’s abandoned lab, they’re attacked by the ghost of Mr. Hyde himself! The Mystery Inc. gang has a history with this so-called spook, so Batman calls for their help. But, like, no one told them they might be facing Man-Bat, too!

LOONEY TUNES #278

(Image credit: DC)

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art and cover by DAVE ALVAREZ

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 5/14/24

When a trip to the vet turns unexpectedly sour, Sylvester finds himself on a brand-new fitness regimen, and instructor Tweety is ready to put him through his paces!

PRIMER #3

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JENNIFER MURO and THOMAS KRAJEWSKI

Art and cover by GRETEL LUSKY

$3.99 US | 40 pages

ON SALE 5/28/24

Having tested the possibilities of her newfound powers, Ashley is ready to take on her new secret identity as Primer! But things go south when her new superpowers draw the unwanted attention of the dangerous Cal Strack, who will stop at nothing to get those paints back.

BATMAN AND ROBIN AND HOWARD #3

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JEFFREY BROWN

Art and cover by JEFFREY BROWN

$3.99 US | 40 pages

ON SALE 5/14/24

When tensions from group homework projects and soccer sessions reach their breaking point, Damian and Howard are assigned a little quality time together to work out their differences. As distracted as he has been, Damian hasn’t yet realized that Batman might need a little help of his own…

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Plot by MARV WOLFMAN, LEN WEIN, and ROBERT GREENBERGER

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ and DICK GIORDANO

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Foil variant cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Blank variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 4/16/24

Heroes will live! Heroes will die! And the DC Universe will never again be the same! The premiere issue of the landmark series that forever transformed the DC Universe and the superhero landscape is faithfully reprinted in a vibrant full-facsimile edition.

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ and DICK GIORDANO

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Foil variant cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Blank variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 5/21/24

Already 1,000 universes have died, and the Monitor has summoned a group of 15 heroes and villains in a race against and through time to save this one. Part two of the epic storyline is faithfully reproduced and represented in this facsimile edition.

MILITARY COMICS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by WILL EISNER

Art and cover by CHUCK CUIDERA

$6.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 5/21/24

“Hawk-a-a-a!” The legendary Blackhawk and his squadron take to the air against the Nazis for the very first time in this full-facsimile reprint of the action-packed first issue of Military Comics from 1941.

OUR ARMY AT WAR #81 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by BOB HANEY

Art by ROSS ANDRU and MIKE ESPOSITO

Cover by JERRY GRANDENETTI

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 5/7/24

“Nothin’s easy in Easy Company.” Sgt. Rock and his legendary World War II fighting force make their first appearance together in “The Rock of Easy Co.!” This full facsimile edition also features three other explosive battle-action stories from legendary DC war artists Joe Kubert, Russ Heath, and more.

MAD MAGAZINE #38

(Image credit: DC)

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by AN IDIOT WITH A PAINTBRUSH

$5.99 US | 56 PGS | 8 1/8” x 10 .” | Softcover

ON SALE 6/11/24

Tired of your regular humorous hangs? Hook up to some classic hilarity with MAD issue 38! We’ve raided the archive closets and folded together another fresh collection of classic movie and TV parodies, favorites like “Spy Vs. Spy,” “MAD Look at...” by Sergio Aragon.s, plus much more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. And speaking of laundry chores, clean up with another new Fold-In by Johnny Sampson. Hopefully, the moths won’t eat this up before you can pick up a copy or two.

DC May 2024 - Solicited Collections

WONDER WOMAN: THE ADVENTURES OF YOUNG DIANA

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art and cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

$16.99 US | 192 pages | Softcover | 6" x 9” | ISBN: 978-1-77952-713-4

ON SALE 8/6/24

The world may know her as Wonder Woman, but once upon a time she was Diana, the young princess of Themyscira. Back then, she struggled to find her place on an island deemed paradise by many, but which was, to her, a prison. Trapped in her role as a royal and shielded from the harsh realities of Man's World, Diana yearned for adventure, or at least a purpose. So when ancient texts portraying her home's history go missing, she gets both. How far will our hero go to find the texts and the truths they're hiding? Find out in this exciting story that promises to be a classic for years to come!

Collected for the first time, these stories by Eisner Award-winner Jordie Bellaire and rising star Paulina Ganucheau provide an intimate look into Wonder Woman's upbringing and dangerous secrets of her past!

WONDER WOMAN VOL. 1: OUTLAW

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Direct Market variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

$19.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-545-1

ISBN (Direct Market Exclusive): 978-1-77952-890-2

ON SALE 7/2/24

When an Amazon is accused of mass murder, Wonder Woman must find her before an elite U.S. strikeforce does. Failure will mean allout war between America and the Amazons, but that’s exactly what the mysterious mastermind called the Sovereign wants!

Diana faces her ultimate challenge in Wonder Woman Vol. 1: Outlaw, collecting the first issues from writer Tom King (Batman) and breakout artist Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis)! Decades from now, we meet Trinity, the teenaged daughter of Wonder Woman, in a story that pits Diana against Giganta, Dr. Psycho, Silver Swan, and more, and introduces the Sovereign, whose Lasso of Lies may prove more powerful than Diana’s powers of truth! Collects Wonder Woman #1-6 and a story from Wonder Woman #800.

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SIMON SPURRIER and others

Art and cover by MIKE DEODATO JR. and others

Direct Market variant cover by DAN MORA

$19.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-546-8

ISBN (Direct Market Exclusive): 978-1-77952-891-9

ON SALE 7/9/24

Wally West has never been quicker, more fulfilled, more heroic. And yet…

something is off.

Very off. His evolving understanding of his powers has opened Wally to new avenues of sci-fi adventure and attuned his senses to strange new ideas.

When something whispers from the dark vibrations beyond the Speed Force, Wally must experiment with creative new approaches to his powers when he encounters new realms, mysterious allies, and mind-shattering terrors! Plus, in Titans: Beast World Tour: Central City, both Central and Keystone City have been blasted with monstrous spores, and it’s all hands on deck for the Flash Family!

The Flash: Strange Attractor is the start of a new era from the team of writer Simon Spurrier (Coda, Damn Them All) and artist Mike Deodato Jr. (Avengers, Not All Robots), also featuring contributions from writers and artists across the Flash Family, including Alex Paknadel, A.L. Kaplan, Jarrett Williams, and Serg Acu.a! Collects The Flash #1-6, Titans: Beast World Tour: Central City #1, and a story from The Flash #800.

THE PENGUIN VOL. 1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM KING and CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE, STEVAN SUBIC, and BELÉN ORTEGA

Cover by KAEL NGU

$19.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-524-6

ON SALE 6/25/24

The Penguin, the king of Gotham City’s criminal underworld, has died and is contentedly living in Metropolis in a not so well-deserved retirement. With his children fighting over his vast criminal empire, the once great crime boss is cooking dinners for his girlfriend and buying expensive suits, until the U.S. government enlists the Penguin as their agent to take back the Iceburg Lounge and his empire.

To become the man he once was, the Penguin must collect the right pawns and employees by using every wile and wit at his disposal.

From award-winning and bestselling writer Tom King (Batman, The Human Target) and artist Rafael de Latorre (Daredevil) comes a bloody, hard-boiled tale of redemption and revenge! Collects The Penguin #0-7.

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW THE DELUXE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by BILQUIS EVELY

$49.99 US | 264 Pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-607-6

ON SALE 7/23/24

Her planet was destroyed. Sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who never needed saving. Forever living in his shadow. The “Supergirl” to his Superman. But when Kara is sought out by an alien seeking revenge on those who destroyed her world, everything changes. She will need to embark on a mission across space to find herself, defy her pasts, and face her future.

From Tom King and Bilquis Evely comes a character-defining cosmic masterpiece for the ages. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow The Deluxe Edition collects the complete saga (issues #1-8) and features a brand-new introduction by Tom King, a brand-new cover by Bilquis Evely, the never-before-published alternate script for issue #6, and a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes artwork from Evely.

HARLEY QUINN: BLACK + WHITE + REDDER

(Image credit: DC)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, GAIL SIMONE, ZOE THOROGOOD, and others

Art by BILQUIS EVELY, BRUNO REDONDO, BABS TARR, and others

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

$19.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-604-5

ON SALE 7/16/24

The bloody brilliance of 2020’s Harvey-nominated Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red deserved an encore!

In this all-new collection, 18 short tales of Gotham’s most unpredictable antihero unspool in black, white, and red ink (because she’s never seen the world in just black and white). Watch in astonishment as Harley and Ivy dive deep into the heart of the Fortress of Solitude! Peer into Harley’s teenage past as a high-flying gymnast with vengeance on her mind! Be astonished as former Joker sidekicks Harley and Gaggy Gagsworthy embark on a harrowing heist that’s well worth the risk! All these plus oodles more madcap monochromatic misadventures!

From superstar creators Chip Zdarsky, Leah Williams, Zoe Thorogood, Paul Scheer, Kelly Thompson, Gail Simone, Tini Howard, Justin Halpern, Kevin Maguire, Tom Reilly, Annie Wu, Juni Ba, Brandt & Stein, Babs Tarr, Bilquis Evely, Bruno Redondo and scores of others! Collects Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #1-6!

ABSOLUTE MISTER MIRACLE BY TOM KING AND MITCH GERADS

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM KING

Art and Cover by MITCH GERADS

$125.00 US | 392 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-757-8

ON SALE 11/12/24

THE EISNER AWARD-WINNING LIMITED SERIES IN ABSOLUTE FORMAT!

Scott Free is the greatest escape artist in the universe. Time and again, he’s thwarted Darkseid’s forces from invading Earth and New Genesis, and his nail-biting exploits have made him a celebrity. But beneath the fame, his perfect marriage, and his seemingly perfect life, something is eating away at him, making him question whether he can pull off the ultimate trick—escaping death itself.

From Eisner Award winners Tom King (The Human Target) and Mitch Gerads (Strange Adventures) comes a tale of war, family, and self-reflection full of humor and heartbreak. This Absolute edition of the critically acclaimed limited series collects Mister Miracle #1-12, original script pages, development art, commentaries from the creative team, an exclusive new cover, and more!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN: DEATH OF THE FAMILY

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, with JAMES TYNION IV and TONY S. DANIEL

Art by GREG CAPULLO, with JOCK and TONY S. DANIEL

Slipcase Art by GREG CAPULLO

$100.00 US | 264 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-830-8

ON SALE 10/29/24

The Joker is back, and he has transformed into something more deadly and insidious than ever before. Targeting those closest to Batman, The Clown Prince of Crime will unleash his most unpredictable, vicious, and psychotic assault on the Dark Knight ever! Experience Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s genre-defining, #1 New York Times bestselling story in the brand-new prestigious, oversized Absolute edition. Collects Detective Comics (The New 52) #1 and Batman (The New 52) #13-17, and more.

THE BATMAN AND ROBIN ADVENTURES OMNIBUS

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TY TEMPLETON, PAUL DINI, HILARY J. BADER,

and KELLEY PUCKETT

Art by TY TEMPLETON, RICK BURCHETT, and others

Cover by ERIC RADOMSKI

$75.00 US | 904 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-737-0

ON SALE 7/9/24

The Caped Crusader and Boy Wonder return for another rousing round of adventures in this companion volume to The Batman Adventures Omnibus. Collects The Batman & Robin Adventures #1-25, The Batman & Robin Adventures Annual #1-2, The Batman Adventures: The Lost Years #1-5, and The Batman & Robin Adventures: Sub-Zero #1, and more!

SUPERMAN BY KURT BUSIEK BOOK ONE

(Image credit: DC)

Written by KURT BUSIEK and GEOFF JOHNS

Art by STUART IMMONEN, PETE WOODS, CARLOS PACHECO, and others

Cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

$49.99 US | 704 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-606-9

ON SALE 7/16/24

Acclaimed writer Kurt Busiek (Marvels, Astro City) brings his own unique spin of nostalgia and heroism to the Man of Steel in this new series of hardcovers featuring stunning art by Stuart Immonen, Pete Woods, Renato Guedes, and more! Book One collects Action Comics #837-843, Superman #650-658, Superman: The Man of Steel Annual #5, Superman: Secret Identity #1-4, and World’s Finest Comics #308-309.

ABSOLUTE JUSTICE (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JIM KRUEGER and ALEX ROSS

Art by ALEX ROSS and DOUG BRAITHWAITE

Cover by ALEX ROSS

$125.00 US | 496 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-758-5

ON SALE 11/19/24

They are the World’s Greatest Super Heroes. But the members of the fabled Justice League of America are about to learn they aren’t the only ones who can band together toward a common goal. The deadliest criminal masterminds of our time appear to be acting in concert—with a surprising plan that seeks to achieve more good than the JLA ever could! Collects Justice #1-12.

JSA: THE GOLDEN AGE (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JAMES ROBINSON

Art by PAUL SMITH

Cover by PAUL SMITH

$24.99 US | 200 Pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-601-4

ON SALE 7/2/24

Presenting the critically acclaimed and thought-provoking alternate history tale of the JSA. The heroes of WWII find themselves face to face with a new kind of oppression in McCarthy-Era America! What is a hero to do in a world that doesn’t want them? Collects JSA: The Golden Age #1-4.

THE FLASH: YEAR ONE (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by HOWARD PORTER

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

$17.99 US | 152 Pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-600-7

ON SALE 6/25/24

Barry Allen is a forensic scientist for the Central City police, whose job is to catch criminals after they’ve committed their crimes. Then, one night, lightning strikes—and he becomes the Fastest Man Alive! Be there for the beginning of his incredible journey in this bold new spin on his earliest adventures from the creative team of Joshua Williamson (Justice League vs. Suicide Squad) and Howard Porter (Scooby Apocalypse)! Collects The Flash #70-75.

THE HUMAN TARGET VOLUME TWO

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

$19.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-528-4

ON SALE 7/16/24

Christopher Chance has made a living out of being a human target—a man hired to disguise himself as his client to invite would-be assassins to attempt his murder. He’s had a remarkable career until his latest case leads to him being poisoned and having just 12 days to live. Will 12 days be enough to discover who poisoned him and get payback before his time runs out? Collects The Human Target #7-12.