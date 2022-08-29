Book of Slaughter digs into the lore of Something Is Killing the Children this December

The horrifying world of Something Is Killing the Children will expand with its first-ever one-shot this winter.

Book of Slaughter #1 (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(opens in new tab)

Boom! Studios has announced Book of Slaughter #1, a one-shot special written by creators James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera, with colors by Miquel Muerto and letters by AndWorld Design. The issue will tie together threads from both Something Is Killing the Children and House of Slaughter, and will include a guidebook that explores the Order of St. George lore.

Book of Slaughter #1 will focus on White Mask Maxine Slaughter as her loyalties are tested. The story will serve as a precursor to upcoming issues of both Something… and House of Slaughter.

Below, see covers by Dell'Edera, Stephanie Hans, and Dylan Todd, as well as a first look at interior pages from Book of Slaughter #1. There will be two main covers for the one-shot: one by Dan Mora, above, and the second by Dell'Edera.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 5

"Ever since the early issues of Something is Killing the Children, readers have reached out wanting to know more of the secrets of the mysterious Order of St. George," Tynion says in the announcement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to deliver a story that not only sets the stage for future arcs of SIKTC and House of Slaughter, but reveals more about the organization at the heart of the series than we've ever revealed before."

Dell'Edera adds, "Erica's world is bigger than anyone could ever have expected. The deeper we go, the more places we find to explore!"

of Slaughter #1 will be available in December.

Something Is Killing the Children is one of the best horror comics of all time.