Daisy Ridley thinks filming her new Rey Star Wars movie will feel very weird: "I’m in a very different place"

Daisy Ridley has shared some new insight into her upcoming Star Wars movie, featuring Rey's return to the big screen.

Speaking to Total Film in our new issue out on Thursday April 25, which features Furiosa on the cover, Ridley opened up about going back to the galaxy far, far away.

"I honestly have had moments where I’m like, 'I don’t know if I remember what I did [as Rey],'" Ridley tells us. "It’s really strange. I think the whole thing will feel so different anyway with a totally different team. I’m in a very different place than I was. I’m probably going to be one of the adults, and initially, I was the youngest person on set, which is a weird feeling."

The actor, who played Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, also opened up about her hopes for working with director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on the project. "I would also hope that it’s a lot of the same crew. Obviously, many people shifted, but many people stayed the same through all three films, and there was something wonderful and comforting about that. But I don’t know. It all remains to be seen. I would hope it feels natural in some way, but also like – I don’t know – like it’s a new adventure. I’m hoping it’s sort of a bit of both."

Not much is known yet about the upcoming Star Wars movie, aside from that it will pick up with Rey – now Rey Skywalker – 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. The Jedi are in disarray as she tries to bring a new order to the galaxy and rebuild the Jedi Order.

Ridley shared the insight while promoting her new film, Young Woman and the Sea, in which she stars as the first woman to swim the English Channel. She tells us of playing the inspiring real-life figure, Gertrude 'Trudy' Ederle: "To me, it always felt like: this is a story about someone who swam the Channel, who defied expectations, and a group of people who rallied around her. Who knows, really, how she did it – by sheer will or sheer grit."

Ridley's Rey movie doesn't yet have a release date. Young Woman and the Sea is released on May 31, and you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, April 25.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Total Film/Warner Bros)

Pre-order the issue here to bag your copy, or click here to subscribe to Total Film and never miss another exclusive. You’ll get every issue before it's in stores, and you’ll get subscriber-exclusive covers.